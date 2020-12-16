BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DE Devin Aupiu

Notre Dame flipped Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica defensive end Devin Aupiu from UCLA seven days ago, and the 6-5, 225-pounder inked with the Fighting Irish this morning. Aupiu plans to enroll early at Notre Dame and get right to work.

Aupiu flipped his commitment from UCLA to join the Irish's class. (Jace Kessler/MaxPreps)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 40 weak side defensive end and No. 58 player in California ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 66 outside linebacker and No. 63 player in California

STATS

2019 stats: One reception for 22 yards ... 62 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 22 quarterback hurries, 12 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one blocked punt 2018 stats: One reception for 29 yards and one touchdown ... 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight sacks, three quarterback hurries, five pass deflections and one forced fumble.

NOTABLE

• Born on July 7, 2003 • 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-American • 2019 Pacific View League Defensive Lineman of the Year • 2019 Ventura County Star All-County first-team defense • His grandfather, Miller Aupiu Sr. was the 1983 and 1984 Ventura County Defensive Player of the Year, while his father, Miller Aupiu Jr. was the 2003 Pacific View League Player of the Year. • Led Pacifica to a California Division 2-A state championship in 2019

OFFER SHEET

Arizona State, Cal, Notre Dame, Oregon State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington State

2021 PROJECTION

Aupiu is a safe bet to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“Obviously, Notre Dame is a huge school. It’s a staple of college football, and with the season they’re having now, it’s just insane.” - Aupiu



EXPERT TAKE

“He understands the game at a higher intellectual level than most kids coming out of high school,” Moon said. “We could really tap into that as a high school coaching staff. Not only is he athletic and long, but he studies a lot of film and goes into the game knowing what the offense is going to do. That’s a huge advantage. “He’s a leaner guy, but he can get off blocks well. He’s a physical kid; he grew up tough in this area. He’s not a soft four- or five-star guy. He gets after it. If you train to run away from him, he’ll run you down because he’s a track kid too. He has a lot of tools that help him be successful.” - Pacifica head coach Mike Moon

LINKS

