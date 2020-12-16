BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: DE Will Schweitzer

Los Gatos (Calif.) High defensive end Will Schweitzer flipped his commitment from Nebraska to Notre Dame in August and stayed true to his pledge by signing with the Irish on Wednesday morning.

Will Schweitzer will look to wreak havoc off the edge for Notre Dame.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 30 weak side defensive end and No. 43 player in California ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 98 outside linebacker and No. 91 player in California

STATS

2019 stats: 130 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions ... eight receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown

NOTABLE

• Born on Aug. 21, 2002 • 2019 San Fransisco Chronicle second-team defense • 2019 California All-Central Coast first-team defense • 2019 Santa Clara Valley Athletic League first-team defense • 2019 All-Bay Area HQ third-team defense • 2018 All-SCVAL De Anza Division most outstanding sophomore • Also played baseball in high school

OFFER SHEET

Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, California, Colorado, Duke Harvard, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Syracuse, TCU, UNLV, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington State and Wyoming

2021 PROJECTION

Schweitzer is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“They have amazing football, great program, storied program and their academics are so valued and I’m a religious man myself, Catholic, so that really played a part as well. It really felt like the fit for me. I thought Nebraska was a great fit as well but once Notre Dame came in that really wrapped it up and I knew that was the place.” - Schweitzer

EXPERT TAKE

“Schweitzer plays defensive end, inside linebacker, outside linebacker and he makes an impact all over the field. On Sunday, the high three-star decommitted from Nebraska and pledged to Notre Dame and it is definitely big for the Irish. The longer I do this job, the more I realize that the most important aspect for hybrid defensive ends/outside linebackers is how much ground they can cover and how often they can get the offensive player on the ground. Schweitzer had more than 100 tackles in his junior season, and he is great at diagnosing plays, attacking the ball and making plays. Schweitzer does need to add a decent amount of muscle to his frame to play at the highest level, but his frame should allow that in the coming years.” - Rivals recruiting analyst Adam Gorney

