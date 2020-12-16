BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: TE Cane Berrong

Notre Dame's longtime All-American tight end commit Cane Berrong put pen to paper on the first day of the early signing period and signed with the Irish. Berrong originally committed to Notre Dame over dozens of other schools, and despite former offensive coordinator Chip Long leaving the program, Berrong stayed true to his Irish pledge.

Georgia tight end Cane Berrong has signed with the Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star recruit, No. 33 tight end and No. 44 player in Georgia ESPN: Four-star recruit, No. 49 overall prospect, No. 1 tight end and No. 5 player in Georgia

STATS

2020 stats: 26 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns. 2019 stats: 41 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns.

NOTABLE

• Born on Sept. 8, 2002 • 2021 Under Armour All-American • 2020 Touchdown Club of Atlanta's Preseason All-Star Team • 2020 Atlanta Journal Constitution Preseason 3A first-team offense • 2020 and 2019 Region 8-AAA first-team offense • 2019 class AAA first-team offense • Named Cane after the Miami Hurricanes

OFFER SHEET

Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin

2021 PROJECTION

Berrong enters a pretty loaded tight end room even if Tommy Tremble does depart for the NFL after this season, but with how much Notre Dame uses its tight ends, Berrong could see the field in a limited role in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“I like the tight end tradition they have and I know they can challenge me academically and athletically. When I was up there, I felt at home too and it is just a good fit for me.” - Berrong

EXPERT TAKE

"So he's taken a lot of pride in what he's becoming as a blocker. He's very detail oriented. He is still in the process of learning the position and becoming a total player, but God has gifted him with a broad skillset, which is necessary with what we do with our tight ends. He's a guy who can all of the things you want him to athletically. He's very natural with the things he does as a big wide out." - Hart County head coach Rance Gillespie



