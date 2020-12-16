BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: OL Joe Alt

Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt isn't ranked very high, but he offers one of the highest ceilings of any recruit in Notre Dame's 2021 class. And now the tight-end-turned-tackle is officially part of the Notre Dame family.

The high upside offensive tackle has signed his letter of intent with Notre Dame.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 15 tight end and No. 6 player in Minnesota

STATS

2020 stats: Eight receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown 2019 stats: 17 receptions for 143 yards

NOTABLE

• Born on Feb. 28, 2003 • 2020 Star Tribune Preseason Metro Football Dream Team • 2020 KARE 11 Minnesota All-Metro first-team offense • Finalist for the 2020 Minnesota Mr. Football Award • 2020 Minnesota Class 6A Individual Academic All-State • His older brother Mark Alt has played professional hockey since 2010 and is under contract with the Los Angeles Kings • His father, John, played offensive tackle for Iowa before a career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1984-96 and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection (’92 and ‘93) and was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2002. • Also played basketball for Totino Grace

OFFER SHEET

Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Notre Dame and Rutgers

2021 PROJECTION

Alt is likely to redshirt, but with his background as a tight end, the Irish staff could use him in some short yardage situations next fall while still preserving his eligbility.

QUOTABLE

“No other school has a faith aspect like they do, and that was a main reason why I really liked Notre Dame. Academics are really important to me as well. It beat out the other schools in those aspects and in football as well.” - Alt



EXPERT TAKE

“Joe has a really nice wingspan. As a tackle, that’s what you look for. He bends well and pops his hips nice. He has to continue to fill out. I think [Notre Dame] mentioned the four-game [redshirt] rule and can use [Joe] as an extra lineman like he is right now. “If he gets some [early] playing time, I’d imagine he’d be used as an extra tackle. He’s just going to continue to mature. He’s a bit of a late bloomer, but I think that’s a plus, not a negative. He has a lot of upside. He’s really just coming into his own now.” - Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and Alt's father, John Alt

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS