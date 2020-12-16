BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB JoJo Johnson

Notre Dame added Merrillville (Ind.) High cornerback JoJo Johnson to its commitment list Nov. 24, just two days after offering him. Johnson had a monster senior season on both sides of the ball, which led the Irish to offering him, and he has officially signed with the Irish.

In-state athlete JoJo Johnson has signed his letter of intent with Notre Dame. (GoldandBlack.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 13 player in Indiana ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 56 "athlete" and No. 11 player in Indiana

STATS

2020 stats: 49 receptions for 895 yards and 10 touchdowns ... 17 tackles and seven pass break ups ... Had a kickoff return touchdown. 2019 stats: 43 carries for 423 yards and nine touchdowns ... 19 receptions for 286 yards for two touchdowns.

NOTABLE

• Born on June 30, 2003 • 2020 Post-Tribune Offensive Player Of The Year • 2020 Indiana MaxPreps All-State high school second-team defense • 2020 Post-Tribune Football Offensive All-Area first-team offense • 2020 Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 Players

OFFER SHEET

Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Illinois State, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Liberty, Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Notre Dame, Purdue, San Diego State, Toledo, Washington State and Western Michigan

2021 PROJECTION

Johnson is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“I really love the academic part of it and what it would do for you after football. They’re a great football program and have great coaches on staff. The reasons I committed to Notre Dame are my great relationship with Coach Mickens, the football program and the excellent academics.” - Johnson

EXPERT TAKE

“College coaches are enamored with height at the cornerback position, but height doesn't do a lick of good if you don't have the fluidity to flip your hips and the top-end speed to stay with elite receivers. Johnson has that fluidity and speed, but it was the playmaking ability he showed as a senior that I believe ignited the late interest in him this fall. “You need a certain attitude and mentality to play cornerback at the highest level, and Johnson proved he possesses that playmaker gene. Iowa, Michigan State, and Purdue all made him a priority down the stretch and all wanted him badly. Johnson is not going to make or break this class, but he certainly strengthens it.” - Rivals Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt

