BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: TE Mitchell Evans

Notre Dame's big, jumbo athlete Mitchell Evans has signed his national letter of intent. During his senior season at Wadsworth (Ohio) High, the 6-7, 240-pounder tore it up at quarterback, and the Irish are bringing him in to play tight end.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 24 tight end and No. 18 player in Ohio ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 12 tight end and No. 16 player in Ohio

STATS

2020 stats: 163-of-299 passing for 2,131 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions … 88 rushes for 400 yards and six scores. 2019 stats: 19 receptions for 306 yards and seven touchdowns ... three rushes for 61 yards and a score.

NOTABLE

• Born on March 18, 2003 • 2020 Ohio Division-II first-team punter • 2020 Ohio MaxPreps All-State high school second-team punter • 2020 Preseason Ohio All-State high school second-team offense • 2019 Medina County Gazette honorable mention (tight end) • Four-year Suburban League Scholar Athlete • Also played basketball in high school • His older sister, Kacie, plays volleyball at Georgia • His mother, Jodi, played volley ball at Akron, and his father, Adam, played football at Kent State

OFFER SHEET

Akron, Army, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Louisville, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, UCF, Virginia and West Virginia.

2021 PROJECTION

Evans is likely to redshirt as a true freshman in 2021.

QUOTABLE

“I know a degree from there is elite. They’re historically and currently really good at football. At my position, they produce tight ends [to the NFL]. They’re a winning program, and they have a really tough schedule. Everything about Notre Dame is elite.” - Evans

EXPERT TAKE

“I have never had anybody that big play the quarterback position for me. Before Mitch, the tallest quarterback I ever had was probably 6-0, it was certainly different. He’s bigger than most offensive lineman and defensive lineman. He is just a big, talented athlete. I think it’s possible Mitch moves to the offensive line in a few years. Although, it is also a matchup nightmare to have a 6-7, 260-pounder at tight end that can run like the wind.” - Wadsworth head coach Justin Todd

LINKS

