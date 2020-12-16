BlueAndGold - Notre Dame Signee Profile: K Joshua Bryan

Notre Dame's kicker of the future has signed with the Fighting Irish. Joshua Bryan, who is the first ever "six-star" kicker per Chris Sailer, flipped his commitment from Colorado to Notre Dame in November.

The California kicker has officially signed with Notre Dame. (Chris Sailer Kicking)

STATS

Career stats: 172 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and two pass deflections ... 246 kickoffs, 101 touchbacks ... 54 punts for average of 37.3 per punt ... 120-133 PATs .... 22-of-38 field goals (long of 47

NOTABLE

• Born on Sept. 9, 2002 • 2021 Polynesian Bowl All-American • 2020 Preseason California All-State high school first-team offense (kicker) • No. 1 rated kicker in 2021 class and first ever "six-star" per Chris Sailer Kicking • 2020 Vegas XXXV All-American Bowl on NBC Kicking & Punting Finalist • 2019 California Summer Camp Field Goal Champion • 2018 Underclassmen Invitational Overall Field Goal Champion

OFFER SHEET

Air Force, Army, Colorado, Navy and Notre Dame

2021 PROJECTION

Bryan will likely redshirt in 2021 as he sits behind Jonathan Doerer, who has said publicly that he intends to return for another season at Notre Dame.

QUOTABLE

“I felt like I had to do it because of what Notre Dame is as a school. It wasn’t an easy decision; I enjoyed my visit to Colorado and it was a really nice campus. But academically, Notre Dame has such a valuable degree, and I can be very successful coming from a school like that. I’ve always been at small, private schools. They’re on a roll right now, and that makes things even more exciting for me.” - Bryan

EXPERT TAKE

“Josh is simply a phenomenal high school kicking prospect. He’s a great athlete with big-time college potential. He hits a pure ball on field goal off the ground. He gets big-time lift on his ball and has a 60-plus-yard range. His kickoffs are excellent, D1 ready. He drives the ball deep in the end zone with 4.0-plus hang time. He’s also a capable punter. He is a major competitor that thrives under pressure. Josh continues to prove that he is the best kicker in America in the class of 2021. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. He’s a fine young man that is always a pleasure to work with — one of the hardest workers out there. Josh is a scholarship pick without a doubt.” - Professional kicking coach Chris Sailer

