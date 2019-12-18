Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one stop shop for our NSD updates! Not a subscriber? Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card!

NOTE: This page will be updated throughout NSD, so keep checking back for new updates.

9:28 AM - Where Things Stand

9:19 AM - OT Tosh Baker Inks With The Fighting Irish

Phoenix Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker has put pen to paper and officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Baker picked the Irish over the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and several others. Click here for more on Baker | Highlights

9:13 AM - Five-star WR Jordan Johnson Is Official With Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially landed its highest ranked recruit in the 2020 class in St. Louis De Smet five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, the school has announced. Click here for more on Johnson | Highlights

9:08 AM - DL Aidan Keanaaina Signs With Notre Dame

Denver Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina committed to Notre Dame in February and never wavered from his pledge to the Irish. Now, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has put pen to paper and signed with the Fighting Irish. Click here more on Keanaaina | Highlights

8:51 AM - An Update On The Class Heading Into The 9 AM ET Hour

8:27 AM - DE Rylie Mills Inks With Notre Dame

Notre Dame has officially added a powerful and versatile defensive line in Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill) High. Click here for more on Mills | Highlights

8:16 AM - Brian Kelly Lands First Recruit From Mississippi In CB Caleb Offord

Southaven (Miss.) High defensive back Caleb Offord signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on National Signing Day, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is expected to enroll in January. Click here for more on Offord | Highlights

8:10 AM - WR Xavier Watts Signs With Notre Dame

It’s official. Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts has signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving Brian Kelly's team a priority target in the 2020 recruiting class. Click here for more on Watts | Highlights

7:53 AM - All Notre Dame Commits In The Eastern Time Zone Have Signed

7:43 AM - Peitsch, Pyne and Lewis Send In LOIs

While it's not a glamorous position, Notre Dame has signed the top long snapper in the country as Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High's Alex Peitsch has inked with the Fighting Irish.

New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback Drew Pyne has been committed to Notre Dame for 611 days, but now his pledge to the Irish is official. Click here for more on Pyne | Highlights

Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei prep defensive back Clarence Lewis committed to the Fighting Irish shortly after he took an official visit to Notre Dame over the summer, and now he is officially apart of Brian Kelly's program. Click here for more on Lewis | Highlights

7:40 AM - Notre Dame Announces Safety Transfer Isaiah Pryor

7:38 AM - TE Michael Mayer Is Official With Notre Dame

Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer has officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, ending any concern that Chip Long's departure would change his mind on ND. Click here for more on Mayer | Highlights

7:34 AM - WR Jay Brunelle Signs With Notre Dame

There aren't many wide receivers in the 2020 class who have been more productive than Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's standout Jay Brunelle. The speedy playmaker graduates from his high school this month and will start classes at Notre Dame in January. Click here for more on Brunelle | Highlights

7:26 AM - OL Michael Carmody Inks With The Irish

Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody committed to Notre Dame in May over 30 other offers, and on National Signing Day, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder officially signed with the Fighting Irish. Click here for more on Carmody | Highlights

7:19 AM - CB Landen Bartleson Officially Joins ND

Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson was an early target for Notre Dame Dame in the 2020 cycle, and his pledge to Notre Dame is official now that he's signed his National Letter of Intent. Click here for more on Bartleson | Highlights

7:13 AM - RB Chris Tyree Signs With The Irish

Notre Dame just got a lot faster with the official addition of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree. Click here for more on Tyree | Highlights

7:04 AM - TE Kevin Bauman Official With Notre Dame

Michael Mayer gets a lot of attention as a highly rated tight end recruit for the Irish, but Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's Kevin Bauman is one of the best at his position nationally and has officially signed with Notre Dame.

Click Here for more on Bauman | Highlights

1:31 AM - DE Alexander Ehrensberger Kicks Off National Signing Day