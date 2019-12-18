Notre Dame Fighting Irish National Signing Day Central
Today is National Signing Day, and we have you covered regarding all things Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one stop shop for our NSD updates!
9:28 AM - Where Things Stand
16 of #NotreDame's 17 commitments have signed this morning. The one prospect left is drop end Jordan Botelho, who can sign at 7am local time (12 AM ET)— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) December 18, 2019
All updates: https://t.co/a2MF7dJTdy pic.twitter.com/PxLBe5GfrO
9:19 AM - OT Tosh Baker Inks With The Fighting Irish
Phoenix Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker has put pen to paper and officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Baker picked the Irish over the likes of Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and several others.
9:13 AM - Five-star WR Jordan Johnson Is Official With Notre Dame
Notre Dame has officially landed its highest ranked recruit in the 2020 class in St. Louis De Smet five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, the school has announced.
9:08 AM - DL Aidan Keanaaina Signs With Notre Dame
Denver Mullen defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina committed to Notre Dame in February and never wavered from his pledge to the Irish. Now, the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder has put pen to paper and signed with the Fighting Irish.
8:51 AM - An Update On The Class Heading Into The 9 AM ET Hour
8:27 AM - DE Rylie Mills Inks With Notre Dame
Notre Dame has officially added a powerful and versatile defensive line in Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill) High.
8:16 AM - Brian Kelly Lands First Recruit From Mississippi In CB Caleb Offord
Southaven (Miss.) High defensive back Caleb Offord signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on National Signing Day, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is expected to enroll in January.
8:10 AM - WR Xavier Watts Signs With Notre Dame
It’s official. Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts has signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving Brian Kelly's team a priority target in the 2020 recruiting class.
7:53 AM - All Notre Dame Commits In The Eastern Time Zone Have Signed
All of #NotreDame's commits in the eastern time zone have signed with the Irish.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) December 18, 2019
All updates here: https://t.co/a2MF7dJTdy pic.twitter.com/h9ejF5r05J
7:43 AM - Peitsch, Pyne and Lewis Send In LOIs
While it's not a glamorous position, Notre Dame has signed the top long snapper in the country as Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High's Alex Peitsch has inked with the Fighting Irish.
New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback Drew Pyne has been committed to Notre Dame for 611 days, but now his pledge to the Irish is official.
Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei prep defensive back Clarence Lewis committed to the Fighting Irish shortly after he took an official visit to Notre Dame over the summer, and now he is officially apart of Brian Kelly's program.
7:40 AM - Notre Dame Announces Safety Transfer Isaiah Pryor
Notre Dame has officially announced that Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor has joined the program.
Commitment Analysis: What Is Notre Dame Getting In DB Isaiah Pryor?
7:38 AM - TE Michael Mayer Is Official With Notre Dame
Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer has officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, ending any concern that Chip Long's departure would change his mind on ND.
7:34 AM - WR Jay Brunelle Signs With Notre Dame
There aren't many wide receivers in the 2020 class who have been more productive than Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's standout Jay Brunelle. The speedy playmaker graduates from his high school this month and will start classes at Notre Dame in January.
7:26 AM - OL Michael Carmody Inks With The Irish
Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody committed to Notre Dame in May over 30 other offers, and on National Signing Day, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder officially signed with the Fighting Irish.
7:19 AM - CB Landen Bartleson Officially Joins ND
Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson was an early target for Notre Dame Dame in the 2020 cycle, and his pledge to Notre Dame is official now that he's signed his National Letter of Intent.
7:13 AM - RB Chris Tyree Signs With The Irish
Notre Dame just got a lot faster with the official addition of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree.
7:04 AM - TE Kevin Bauman Official With Notre Dame
Michael Mayer gets a lot of attention as a highly rated tight end recruit for the Irish, but Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic's Kevin Bauman is one of the best at his position nationally and has officially signed with Notre Dame.
1:31 AM - DE Alexander Ehrensberger Kicks Off National Signing Day
Notre Dame has officially signed a lengthy recruit from overseas, as Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger put pen to paper with the Fighting Irish.
----
