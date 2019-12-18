It’s official. Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts has signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, giving Brian Kelly's team a priority target in the 2020 recruiting class. Watts’ recruitment was highly contested against the likes of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska and others, but Notre Dame won out for the 6-foot, 181-pound playmaker, who will enroll in January.

It’s official. Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts has signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 100 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 prospect in Nebraska ESPN: Four-star talent, No. 67 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 prospect in Nebraska

STATISTICS

Senior season stats: Six rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown ... 61 receptions for 1,072 yards and 13 scores ... 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns. Career stats: Nine rushes for 88 yards and one touchdown … 163 receptions for 2,978 yards and 36 scores … 136 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions (one returned for TD), 13 pass deflections, 40 career touchdowns

NOTABLE

• Won all-class gold medal at the 2019 Nebraska state track meet in the 4x100 with a time of 42.41 • Helped lead Burke to a perfect 13-0 record in 2018, capped off by a Class A Nebraska state championship • 2019 Journal Star boys athlete of the year • Burke's career leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns • Holds the Burke record for most touchdown receptions in a single game with four • Had 11 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 state title triumph • Won the 2019 Nebraska High School Scoreboard Show Heisman Award • No. 1 recruit in Nebraska per Omaha.com • First Nebraskan to play for Notre Dame since Trevor Robinson (2008-11)

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Tennessee and Wisconsin Watts was pursued hard by the Cornhuskers and made a few visits there in the weeks leading up to his public announcement of picking the Fighting Irish. He narrowed down his list to Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Wisconsin on June 10 and had an official visit a week and a half later to see the Irish. His Notre Dame visit help put the Irish over the top. “I just felt the time was right and they were really recruiting me hard and wanted me bad, so I knew it was time,” Watts said. “They were both super excited and relieved when I committed. They welcomed me to the family.”

Passing up the opportunity to play for the local Nebraska Cornhuskers wasn’t easy, but Notre Dame was just too good of an option for him. “It was hard,” explained Watts. “It’s close to home and family can come to every game. “But the opportunity to play for Notre Dame is hard to pass up. The football and education is too good.” Watts was solid in his commitment to the Irish throughout the fall and made it in for the USC game Oct. 12. He will enroll at Notre Dame in January.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

QUOTABLE

"I'm for sure ready. I've been preparing for it mentally. I'm ready to go out and do what I do. I'm ready to make an impact as soon as I can." -Watts on competing for early playing time at Notre Dame

ANALYST TAKE

"He's a precise route runner with speed and strong hands, great great acceleration and always gives terrific effort. He shows outstanding agility and a long wingspan. He has only had a couple of drops over the past two years. He still needs to hit the weights, but has the vertical and burst to excel at the WR position. He's a vertical threat and a red zone threat; he can catch everything within his frame." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS