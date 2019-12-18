Notre Dame Adds DB Ramon Henderson To 2020 Recruiting Class
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty athlete Ramon Henderson has announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the first day of the early National Signing Day, giving Brian Kelly's program the rangy defensive back recruit it coveted for several months.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder picked the Irish over other offers from Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State.
"He’s a wiry, athletic dual guy," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney said. "He can be a wide receiver, safety or corner. He can kind of play anywhere you need him to be."
RELATED: Notre Dame's Official Signee List
Henderson took an official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of September 28 when the Irish defeated Virginia 35-20.
"Their academics and on the field play is amazing," Henderson previously said. "My interest level will continue to be high for them. I can tell what they are doing over there and that they are not only building football players but also grown men."
The Irish staff, led by special teams coordinator Brian Polian and safeties coach Terry Joseph, pushed the Irish over Utah, a school Henderson really liked and officially visited in November.
"They have a great brotherhood; their fans are legit," Henderson said of Notre Dame following his visit. "They didn't want me to just hear it from them; they wanted me to see it for myself. They have a great school and program. Their programs are tight-knitted. At some schools, the defensive players don't really know the offensive players. But they know each other really well and are tight."
Henderson is Notre Dame's fourth defensive back commit of the class, joining Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei's Clarence Lewis and Southaven (Miss.) High's Caleb Offord.
Notre Dame also added a graduate transfer defensive back from Ohio State in Isaiah Pryor, who moved to South Bend earlier this week and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Rivals ranks Henderson as a three-star prospect and the No. 63 recruit in the state of California.
As a junior in 2018, Henderson caught 32 passes for 580 yards and nine touchdowns. He added 638 yards and one touchdown as a kick returner. As a defensive back, Henderson had 34 tackles, one interception, four pass break ups, and one fumble recovery that he returned for a score.
This fall as a senior, he caught 29 passes for 581 yards and seven touchdowns, and defensively, he totaled 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and nine pass break ups.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.