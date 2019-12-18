Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty athlete Ramon Henderson has announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the first day of the early National Signing Day, giving Brian Kelly's program the rangy defensive back recruit it coveted for several months. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder picked the Irish over other offers from Cal, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Tennessee, UCLA, Utah, and Washington State. "He’s a wiry, athletic dual guy," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney said. "He can be a wide receiver, safety or corner. He can kind of play anywhere you need him to be."

Henderson took an official visit to Notre Dame on the weekend of September 28 when the Irish defeated Virginia 35-20. "Their academics and on the field play is amazing," Henderson previously said. "My interest level will continue to be high for them. I can tell what they are doing over there and that they are not only building football players but also grown men." The Irish staff, led by special teams coordinator Brian Polian and safeties coach Terry Joseph, pushed the Irish over Utah, a school Henderson really liked and officially visited in November. "They have a great brotherhood; their fans are legit," Henderson said of Notre Dame following his visit. "They didn't want me to just hear it from them; they wanted me to see it for myself. They have a great school and program. Their programs are tight-knitted. At some schools, the defensive players don't really know the offensive players. But they know each other really well and are tight."