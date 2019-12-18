There aren't many wide receivers in the 2020 class who have been more productive than Shrewsbury (Mass.) Saint John's standout Jay Brunelle. The speedy playmaker graduates from his high school this month and will start classes at Notre Dame in January. Learn more about Brunelle below.

Notre Dame has officially added WR Jay Brunelle to its 2020 class.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 7 recruit in Massachusetts ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 106 receiver and No. 5 recruit in Massachusetts

STATISTICS

2019 Stats: 52 receptions 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns 2018 Stats: 69 receptions, 1,158 yards and 18 touchdowns

NOTABLE

• Set Central Massachusetts record of career receiving yards with 2,666 • 2019 Massachusetts First-Team Offense • Named to 2018 Annual All-State Gridiron Super First-Team Offense • Was on a MIAA Division 3 state championship team in 2017 • Helped lead Saint John's to Division 3 state semifinals in 2018 and 2019 • Posted a 38.4 vertical at an Opening Regional Camp • Had one of the highest Nike SPARQ score in the country of all receivers at 126.78 • Has a 3.8 GPA • Named 2018 Division 3 Overall MVP on the Coaches All-Star Team • Ran in the 4.48 - 4.50 range in his 40 yard dash at Irish Invasion in early June

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Boston College, Connecticut, Harvard, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Yale Brunelle visited Notre Dame Feb. 23 for its massive junior day recruiting event, and from there on, it was clear that the Irish had interest in him but were going to be patient in offering him a scholarship. Notre Dame wanted to see him compete at their camp, and the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder made a huge impression on the coaching staff with a dominating performance at Irish Invasion in early June. Brunelle was clocked in the 4.48-4.50 range on his 40 yard dash and was too good to stop all afternoon long. The Notre Dame staff offered Brunelle during that visit, but he was also very interested in Michigan too. He officially visited the Wolverines in late June and his recruitment came down to ND and UM, but it was clear where he wanted to be. He committed to Notre Dame just a couple of days after his Michigan official visit and remained true to his Irish pledge. He didn't waver despite offensive coordinator Chip Long leaving the program.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

QUOTABLE

"You don't pick Notre Dame because of a particular coach; you pick it for what it's going to provide for you and after college. It doesn't affect my decision and I'm solid with Notre Dame." -Brunelle on Chip Long's departure from Notre Dame

ANALYST TAKE

"Jay is a sure-handed receiver with deceptive speed and runs precise routes. He shows good straightaway speed and is a tough, hard-nosed runner after the catch who is not afraid to go over the middle and get his uniform dirty. What he lacks in great height, he more than makes up for in leaping ability, timing, and anticipation." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS