Notre Dame struck gold in the transfer portal, as Ohio State safety transfer Isaiah Pryor has committed to the Fighting Irish. How did it come together and what does it mean for the Fighting Irish?

Back when Isaiah Pryor was a high school recruit in the class of 2017, he was considering Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish program. Pryor made a very early commitment to Ohio State, despite Notre Dame and many others pushing hard for the four-star recruit.

Up until Pryor put pen to paper with the Buckeyes, the Irish coaching staff, with previous defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder playing a big role in the recruitment, continued to recruit Pryor, but to no avail.

Rivals ranked Pryor as the No. 106 recruit in the nation, the No. 20 recruit in Florida, and No. 12 safety in the land. He started his high school career at Archer in the Atlanta area before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

As a freshman in 2017, Pryor played in all 14 games for Ohio State in a 12-2 season for the Buckeyes, capped off with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC. Pryor totaled 13 tackles and a sack on the year.