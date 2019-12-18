Notre Dame Signee Profile: TE Michael Mayer
Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer has officially signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, ending any concern that Chip Long's departure would change his mind on ND.
The decorated two-way standout has the ability to make an impact year one for the Irish.
RANKINGS
Rivals: No. 37 prospect nationally, No. 3 tight end and No. 1 recruit in Kentucky
ESPN: No. 81 prospect nationally, No. 3 tight end and No. 1 recruit in Kentucky
STATS
2019 Stats: 50 receptions for 970 yards and 15 touchdowns ... 99 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five forced fumbles and four interceptions
NOTABLE
• 2019 Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football
• 2020 All-American Bowl Participant
• 2019 Gatorade Kentucky Player Of The Year
• 2019 MaxPreps Kentucky All-State Football Team
• 2019 Kentucky Football Class 5A State Most Valuable Player
• 2019 Kentucky 5A State Champion
• Team captain
RECRUITMENT
Offer Sheet: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin
While Notre Dame was still putting its finishing touchdowns on the 2018 class, the Irish staff was looking ahead to 2020 and offered Mayer, who was a sophomore at the time.
Mayer visited for junior day the following month and returned to South Bend again in the summer of 2018.
“They are obviously Tight End U and produce tight ends in the NFL while getting a good education,” Mayer said about Notre Dame before his eventual commitment. “If football doesn’t work out in the end, then you still have a good degree … They’re always up there year in and year out. It’s an unbelievable experience to know they want me on their team.”
On July 1, 2018, Mayer decided to end his recruitment before he played a snap as a junior and committed to the Fighting Irish.
Offensive coordinator Chip Long had a very tight relationship with Mayer. A span of two years passed from the time ND offered Mayer to when news broke just last week that Long would be leaving the program.
The news shocked Mayer, who hosted Long for an in-home visit just one week before. However, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and three assistant coaches had an in-home visit with him late last week and it solidified Mayer's commitment to the Irish.
And now, the elite All-American prospect has signed with the Fighting Irish.
QUOTABLE
"Michael Mayer is one of the best football players I've ever seen. Every team knows he's going to get the ball and no one can stop him. He's just as dominant, if not more dominant, on the defensive side of the ball." -Opposing head coach Brian Weinrich at Highlands High
ANALYST TAKE
"The No. 1 tight end prospect in the country, he already looks like an NFL player. He can do it all. He's a terrific perimeter blocker who catches everything within his reach and can gain separation after the catch. There's not much more you can ask for in a tight end. He's very aggressive at the point of attack, and he will go up and snatch the ball away from just about any DB. He presents a very large target and brought his game up to the five-star level." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming
HIGHLIGHTS
