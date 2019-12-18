Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the early National Signing Day for the 2020 class. Topics include Notre Dame's big recruiting win, missing out on one target, USC's class, insights from Brian Kelly and Brian Polian and more.

It was expected that Notre Dame would sign all 17 of its verbal commitments today, but it can't be overlooked how important it is that all of the recruits stuck with their word. There were attempts by other coaching staffs to get in with Notre Dame's top offensive recruits, but they stuck true to their word. Notre Dame was a perfect 17-for-17 today.

There was some buzz/rumors out there that Ramon Henderson would end up siding with Utah, but the big time athlete stuck with his initial decision of Notre Dame.

At 1 p.m. ET, Henderson had not signed his LOI per a source, and as I said in Lucky Charms last night, you just don't know until the fax (I just want to say fax, ok?) comes in.

If you follow even just a little bit of my work here at BGI, then you've read a good bit about Henderson. It's been a wild recruitment but calm at the same time. I know that doesn't make much sense, but that's just what it was. Notre Dame led pretty much the entire way, but Henderson literally stretched this out as long as he could.