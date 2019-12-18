Notre Dame Signee Profile: WR Jordan Johnson
Notre Dame has officially landed its highest ranked recruit in the 2020 class in St. Louis De Smet five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, the school has announced.
The Fighting Irish have a big time, playmaking weapon to add to the 2020 roster, and Johnson will look to make an impact right away in South Bend.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Five-star talent, No. 25 recruit nationally, No. 1 prospect in Missouri and No. 3 wide receiver in the land
ESPN: Four-star talent, No. 47 recruit nationally, No. 2 prospect in Missouri and No. 5 wide receiver in the land
STATISTICS
2019 Stats: 29 receptions, 587 yards and nine touchdowns
2018 Stats: 28 receptions, 721 yards and nine touchdowns
2017 Stats: 26 receptions, 655 yards and nine touchdowns
2017-2019 Stats: 83 receptions, 1,963 yards and 27 touchdowns
Per St. Louis Dispatch
NOTABLE
• 2020 All-American Bowl Participant
• 2019 MaxPreps Missouri All-State Football Second-Team Offense
• No. 3 on the St. Louis Dispatch 2019 preseason Super 30
• Played a key role in turning around a De Smet program that went 1-9 in 2017 to 14-0 in 2019
• Caught five passes for 84 yards in De Smet's 35-20 win against Joplin (Mo.) High (13-1) in the 2019 championship game of the Class 6 Missouri state playoffs.
• Has been clocked at a 4.43 40 yard dash
RECRUITMENT
Offer Sheet: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin
Simply put, Notre Dame did an excellent job in recruiting St. Louis De Smet wide receiver Jordan Johnson.
Florida Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC, among many other schools, tried to land Johnson's commitment, but multiple visits to Notre Dame and selling him on the University put the Fighting Irish over the top in his recruitment.
Johnson's original plan was to commit on July 28, but during his official visit to Notre Dame April 5-7, the 6-foot-2, 182-pounder felt at home and announced his pledge to the Irish.
A key selling point from Notre Dame would be how Johnson would be used in their offense. However, just one week before National Signing Day, news broke that offensive coordinator Chip Long would be leaving the Notre Dame program.
Johnson loved how he was told he'd be able shine in Long's offense, but even with his departure, the five-star recruit was sold first on Notre Dame. He stuck true to his pledge, and wide receivers coach Del Alexander played a key role in helping Johnson staying locked in with the Fighting Irish.
QUOTABLE
“Notre Dame is home. The relationship I built with the coaches is strong. It just felt like it was meant to be. It was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, so I pulled the trigger and shut everything down.” -Johnson
ANALYST TAKE
"A wide receiver with long limbs, very strong hands, and big time speed, he rarely is pressed at the line of scrimmage because the defenders respect his speed and strength. He possesses a terrific burst and an uncanny knack for finding the open seam. Jordan can also catch the ball with his hands and away from his body and is electric after the catch." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming
HIGHLIGHTS
