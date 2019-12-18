The 6-foot-5, 270-pounder narrowed his long list of options down to Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin, and the Chicagoland standout picked the Irish in May and never looked back.

Offer Sheet: Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin

The four-star recruit visited Notre Dame a couple of times before he added the Irish to his offer list on Feb. 7, 2018, and it was clear that the Irish would be in it for the long run for him.

Throughout the rest of the year, he continued to rack up offers and also continued to visit Notre Dame.

Mills wanted to use just three official visits and make the trips all in the spring before his senior season. Getting the recruiting process out of the way before the 2019 season was important to him.

Often times it's best to be the last school to receive an official visit, but Notre Dame was actually Mills' first OV, coming on April 5. He officially visit Wisconsin the following week and spent the weekend at Ohio State April 26.

On May 6, the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder committed to the Irish and never even came close to wavering in that decision.