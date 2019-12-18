Notre Dame has officially signed a lengthy recruit from overseas, as Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger put pen to paper with the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder committed to Notre Dame in January of 2019, and in just a few weeks, he will enroll at ND and begin his journey as a collegiate student-athlete.

Dusseldorf (Germany) Fryeburg Academy defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger put pen to paper with the Fighting Irish. (Twitter/Alexander Ehrensberger)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 1 prospect in Europe

STATS

2018 Stats: 33 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, two blocked FGs and two blocked punts

NOTABLE

• Member of 2017 and 2018 German National Team • Defensive MVP of the PPI All Star Game • Team captain • Will be the ninth international Notre Dame player to appear in varsity action

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Buffalo, Florida International, Old Dominion Ehrensberger made a trip out from Germany to the United States for a few visits and saw the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State in November of 2018. A week after his time in South Bend, the Irish extended an offer to the Euro star, and Notre Dame became the team to beat in his recruitment. He announced his commitment to the Irish January 31, 2019, just a couple of days after defensive line coach Mike Elston had a visit to see him overseas. “That was awesome,” Ehrensberger said of Elston’s trip to Germany. “For me, that closed the deal in the end. It felt special.” Ehrensberger actually graduated high school in 2018, and there was some discussion of him being a member of the 2019 class, but he will enroll early at Notre Dame, joining the program in January. After Ehrensberger gave the Irish his commitment, he was rock solid with his word.

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

QUOTABLE

“There were multiple things that led to my decision. Football was always a dream of mine, and Notre Dame has always been a dream school of mine. The high level of football with the high academics was exactly what I’m looking for.” -Ehrensberger on choosing Notre Dame

ANALYST TAKE

"Coach Elston told Alexander that he needs him to be ready freshman year. So I believe enrolling mid year will help big time. When he puts on the weight this spring I can see him being ready to play year one. I have went and watched Coach Elston so I try my best to help Alex be prepared." -Brandon Collier, founder of PPIrecruits

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS