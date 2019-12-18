Mars (Pa.) High offensive lineman Michael Carmody committed to Notre Dame in May over 30 other offers, and on National Signing Day, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder officially signed with the Fighting Irish. Carmody is one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in the country, and Irish fans should be thrilled that he is officially a member of Brian Kelly's program.

Four-star offensive lineman Michael Carmody has inked with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RANKINGS

Rivals: Four-star talent, No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 35 offensive tackle ESPN: Four-star talent, No. 122 recruit nationally, No. 2 recruit in Pennsylvania and No. 16 offensive tackle

NOTABLE

• 2020 All-American Bowl participant • 2020 Polynesian Bowl participant • Member of the 2019 Tribune-Review top 25 high school players • 2019 PennLive All-State Pennsylvania First-Team • Brother of Notre Dame sophomore guard Robby Carmody • Helped Mars rush for more than 2,500 yards in 2019 • Class 5A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Team in 2018 • 2018 USA Today All-State Pennsylvania • Stars on the Mars basketball team and was named to the PIAA Class 5A All-State Second Team in 2018 • 4.1 GPA

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin Carmody has been a regular at Notre Dame for the past couple of years, whether it's been going to South Bend while his brother was recruited by the Irish men's basketball program or taking visits as a football recruit. The four-star recruit coveted an offer from Notre Dame, but it wasn't until May of 2019 when he earned the offer from the Fighting Irish. "It was a little bit crazy," Carmody told BGI after landing an offer from Notre Dame. "I've been in contact with them and everything, but I didn't know if [an offer] would happen, but it finally did. With my brother being there and everything, it was kind of surreal." The Carmody family absolutely loves Notre Dame, but it wasn't a slam dunk that Michael would choose the Irish. Carmody visited Penn State and Ohio State on several occasions, but his relationship with offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, the culture at Notre Dame and the high academic standard won him over.

QUOTABLE

“Definitely the life after football stands out the most. Notre Dame has one of the best alumni connections in the world. One day I’m going to have to stop playing football. After that it would be great to find a job somewhere.” -Carmody "I think he can play guard if [Notre Dame] needed him to do that, but with his size and mobility he has, I think it gives him a great advantage over a lot of people," Heinauer noted. "I don't think a lot of people have the ability of movement that he has. His footwork is great. Playing basketball, his mobility has helped him a great deal." -Mars head coach Scott Heinauer

ANALYST TAKE

"Mike shows the ideal height and length that college scouts love to see in a left tackle. Fast and agile, he can get to the second level in the blink of an eye and can also get outside on screens quicker than most tackles. Very aggressive, he has good knee bend, technique, and has a great combination of size, strength and speed." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS