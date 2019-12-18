Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson was an early target for Notre Dame Dame in the 2020 cycle, and his pledge to Notre Dame is official now that he's signed his National Letter of Intent. The Irish beat out several Power Five teams for the two-way standout when the Irish landed his commitment over the summer.

RANKINGS

Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 8 recruit in Kentucky and No. 39 cornerback ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 7 recruit in Kentucky and No. 58 running back

STATS

2019 Stats: 47 rushes for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns … Four receptions for 127 yards and two scores ... 40 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended. Career Stats: 365 rushes for 2,756 yards and 49 touchdowns … 27 receptions for 402 yards and six scores ... 132 total stops, seven tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 20 passes defended, two fumble recoveries and three blocked field goals.

NOTABLE

• 2019 MaxPreps Kentucky All-State First Team Defense • 2018 Courier Journal Kentucky All-State First-Team Defense • 2017 All-Area Performer • Landed his first offer in November of 2017 from Louisville • 35-inch vertical jump • Been clocked at a 4.5 40 yard dash • Four-year starter at cornerback • Helped lead Boyle County to a 3A Kentucky state title in 2017

RECRUITMENT

Offer Sheet: Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia Notre Dame's search to find its defensive back recruit in the 2020 class took a few twists and turns, but there was one recruit who was a constant throughout the process: Landen Bartleson. Notre Dame offered the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder prospect, who ranks as the No. 39 cornerback nationally and No. 8 recruit in the state of Kentucky, back in November of 2018. He was a priority target for Notre Dame from the beginning, and Notre Dame got him on campus a couple of times. The Irish staff did a great job in recruiting Bartleson, and he gave his pledge to the Irish June 24, just one day following a great official visit to Notre Dame.

Ohio State, West Virginia and some other schools made his recruitment interest, but Notre Dame was the early favorite and closed on him over the summer. Bartleson has enjoyed the committed life and has now taken his Irish pledge to the next level by signing a National Letter of Intent.

QUOTABLE

“I think he’ll be a perfect fit at Notre Dame to be honest with you,. I think he has the personality to fit in and definitely has the athleticism. I think it will be a really nice fit." -Boyle County head coach Chuck Smith "One big thing is the people at Notre Dame. Everyone has good, positive things to say about Notre Dame. To be honest, it's hard pass up the education and life after football that Notre Dame offers. Football doesn't last forever." -Bartleson

ANALYST TAKE

"Landen shows acceleration and determination. He runs low to the ground, keeps his legs moving, and does a good job of gaining yardage after contact. He shows All-American skills. I also like him at cornerback; he's a quick-twitch athlete with loose hips, is smooth in transition, and can stay with swift receivers." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming

LINKS

HIGHLIGHTS