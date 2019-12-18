2020 SIGNING CLASS The 2019 early signing period (Dec. 18-20) in college football saw all 17 Notre Dame verbal commits ink their letters of intent with the Fighting Irish, and then received an 18th from three-star Bakersfield, Calif., cornerback Ramon Henderson later in the afternoon. Collectively, the group of 18 ranks 15th nationally by Rivals, primarily because of the lower amount of recruits that could be signed after bringing in 22 last year and 27 the year prior (of which 24 remain). Per NCAA limits, a team cannot have more than 85 on scholarship

Five-star receiver Jordan Johnson signing with Notre Dame provides some potential "closing of the gap" with the first tier of college football. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Outside of Henderson, this group had long been assembled, with the most recent of the 17 original pledges occurring on July 5 from Nebraska wide receiver Xavier Watts. Headlining the harvest are four Rivals Top 50 players: five-star receiver Jordan Johnson (No. 25), and four-star figures in tight end Michael Mayer (No. 37), running back Chris Tyree (No. 43) and offensive tackle Tosh Baker (No. 48).

Four others were classified among the Top 250: quarterback Drew Pyne (No. 118), tight end Kevin Bauman (No. 130), defensive tackle Rylie Mills (No. 161) and defensive end Jordan Botelho (No. 198). Here are five main storylines from head coach Brian Kelly’s meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

1. THE NEED FOR SPEED Prior to the 2019 season, Kelly indicated that the areas that most separated top-10-caliber Notre Dame from the first tier group led by Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State et al is the speed and game-breaking explosiveness at the skill positions and cornerback, although graduating senior Troy Pride Jr., could match anyone in speed. In Tyreeand Johnson, they found such players and that caliber of skill. Tyree, for example, ran the fastest 55 meters in the nation last February (6.30) among high school athletes, and defended his title at the Fastest Man competition at the prestigious The Opening camp this summer with a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. It has always been comical to past NFL coaches such as Charlie Weis, or Hall of Fame executives such as Bill Polian — father of Notre Dame recruiting coordinator Brian Polian — that the NFL seldom finds many 4.4 or less individuals in the 40-yard dash, yet the high school ranks are replete with "thousands" of them. “We wanted verifiable speed other than, ‘He's running a 4.4,’” Kelly said. “Okay, you're going to have to prove it. Show me you're running a 4.4. Give me verifiable times… We have to see it in person, we have to get verifiable speed numbers on these guys or we're not moving forward.” Brian Polian said this particularly applied to cornerback, where the Irish signed four with the addition of Henderson. All are considered “developmental” three stars, but Polian said the homework on them was thorough. “I know there was some consternation earlier in the year about the defensive back board and defensive back situation,” he said. “I would tell you from our football staff's perspective we feel more comfortable with this group than probably any group we have recruited in the last couple years because we know the most about this group. “Terry Joseph, Coach (Todd) Lyght, Clark Lea, myself in the spring recruiting, we flew all over the country. We watched these young men work out at track, in spring football. In whatever it was that they were doing that we were allowed to evaluate, we watched these guys. "We have verified times on every one of them, whether it be a track time, a 40 time at a camp, we know more about this group than we probably do in the last, any group the last couple of years.”

2. EARLY ENTRANTS

Since its first admission of early entrants into school in 2006 for the spring semester, Notre Dame has had 62 in those 14 years from 2006-19— with a record 10 last year. Next month when the spring term begins Jan. 13, 2020, eight will begin their academic work, along with winter conditioning and then spring drills, which usually commence in early March: quarterback Pyne, receivers Watts and Jay Brunelle, defensive ends Botelho and Alexander Ehrensberger, defensive tackle Mills, and cornerback Caleb Offord. Also enrolling in January will be Ohio State graduate transfer safety Isaiah Pryor, but he is not included in the ranking of the current recruiting class. Last year all four of the offensive linemen and three of the four defensive linemen utilized early admission into Notre Dame, headlined by defensive tackle Jordan Lacey, who was a regular in the 2019 rotation. This year three of the four defensive linemen again will be among the group that enrolls early.

3. OVERCOMING CHIP LONG DEPARTURE A week ago today, news broke that third-year Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long and the Irish staff would part ways. That can be unnerving right before signing day, especially because Long was recognized as a stellar recruiter who helped assemble one of the better skill-position/tight end classes at Notre Dame in this cycle. However, Kelly said that deep, long-standing relationships with the entire staff — not just one coach — and the intrinsic attractions of Notre Dame trump any one coach. Part of being the “right fit” at the school is understanding and accepting this, which is why the class remained intact. “Not one guy recruits here at Notre Dame,” said Kelly, referring to a constant collaborative effort. “It's not ‘your guy.’ It's ‘our guy.’ I recruit them, Coach Polian recruits them, we team recruit. That's how we do things here at Notre Dame, and Notre Dame recruits to Notre Dame. So no one person is stronger than the university. “For those guys that decide to go to schools based upon one individual, then you're left up to those kinds of de-commitments based upon singular relationships. That's never how we have recruited here at Notre Dame, and that's not how we'll ever recruit.”