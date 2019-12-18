Notre Dame Signee Profile: CB Caleb Offord
Southaven (Miss.) High defensive back Caleb Offord signed with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on National Signing Day, and the 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect is expected to enroll in January.
Who is Offord and how did his commitment to the Irish come to be? Blue & Gold Illustrated takes a look at Notre Dame's newest defensive back.
RANKINGS
Rivals: Three-star talent, No. 11 recruit in Mississippi and No. 43 cornerback nationally
ESPN: Three-star talent, No. 13 recruit in Mississippi and No. 42 cornerback nationally
STATISTICS
2018 stats: 35 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass break ups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery returned for TD
NOTABLE
• Played in the 2019 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game
• First recruit from Mississippi to sign with Notre Dame under Brian Kelly
• Member of The Commercial Appeal's inaugural 2019 Dandy Dozen
• Named to the 2018 MaxPreps Preseason Mississippi All-State Football
• Runs track for Southaven High
• Youngest of four siblings
• Defensive MVP at the Tennessee Gridiron Scout Camp in May of 2018
RECRUITMENT
Offer Sheet: Arkansas, Dartmouth, Duke, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Oklahoma, Purdue and Vanderbilt
Offord's recruitment was pretty cut and dry.
Notre Dame saw the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder during the spring evaluation period, and once the Irish offered him, Offord was a strong ND lean.
He visited campus for an unofficial visit for the weekend of June 7 and raved about his time in South Bend.
"They were telling me how wonderful the place is and how blessed they are to be there and wouldn't trade it for anything else," Offord said. "It's a family there and a really special place. Not everyone gets to go there, and I'm just blessed that they saw potential in me to be a student athlete at their school."
Offord returned to campus two weeks later for an official visit, and it was obvious at that point that it would just be a matter of time until the Mississippi defender committed to the Irish.
He announced his Notre Dame pledge on July 4, but three weeks later, he landed the offer from the Oklahoma Sooners.
While it sent Notre Dame fans into a frenzy, Offord stayed calm and collected, as he always does.
"My mind didn't change at all," Offord said about Oklahoma's offer to him. "I felt that I needed to post it [on social media] out of being thankful for the offer. As far as my commitment, my mind didn't change at all."
Shortly after Offord landed the news from Oklahoma, the Notre Dame staff reached out to him to discuss what it meant for his recruitment.
"They asked if I was thinking about decommitting or if I had any change of heart, and I said, 'No, I'm staying with my word and still committed,'" Offord noted.
Offord never looked back from his commitment and signed with the Irish on Dec. 18.
QUOTABLE
"He brings the intangibles that you're looking for in modern day corners -- long, rangy, and in his case, very cerebral, which is definitely a high point. He understands the value being able to play multiple techniques -- mixing his game up. We don't run a lot of coverages, so it's very important for him to be methodical in his techniques against high caliber guys." -Southaven head coach Eddie Stevenson
“It’s very important; I take academics just as seriously as I take football. I work hard in the classroom to do the best that I can. School comes first, so I focus on my grades and then football.” - Offord
ANALYST TAKE
"Tough and aggressive with very good instincts, he reads offenses well, reacts quickly, and closes fast on passes in front of him. Caleb also shows the burst and speed to cut in front of the receiver to make the tough interception. A terrific all-around DB, he no doubt could play cornerback or free safety at the next level." -Recruiting Analyst Tom Lemming
HIGHLIGHTS
