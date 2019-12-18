Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian offered Henderson a scholarship on May 24, just at the tail end of the May evaluation period.

The spring had all sorts of twists and turns in terms of Notre Dame sorting through its defensive back board, but once the Irish offered Henderson, he became a top priority.

Notre Dame landed three defensive back commitments in June, coming from Danville (Ky.) Boyle County's Landen Bartleson, Middletown (N.J.) Mater Dei's Clarence Lewis and Southaven (Miss.) High's Caleb Offord.

But the plan for Notre Dame was to take another defensive back or two after landing its first three recruits, and the Fighting Irish staff stayed in consistent communication with Henderson throughout the fall.

Henderson officially visited Oklahoma at the end of August, but interest fell off between both parties as time went by.

He made his way out to South Bend for his first visit Sept. 28 when the Irish faced Virginia. This was his official visit and is still the only time he's been to Notre Dame in person.

"I met mostly everybody -- the receivers coach, defensive coordinator, everyone to be honest," Henderson told BGI following his visit. "They all seem really cool -- good people, good fathers, good husbands. I liked everyone that I met. I hit it off with everyone.

"With people that I had only spoken to over the phone, our relationship grew stronger. Finally seeing someone face-to-face is better than just talking to them over the phone. I could see in their face that they were serious about me, and they could see that in mine. It was good."