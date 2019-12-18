Since July 5 and the verbal commit then of Nebraska wide receiver recruit Xavier Watts, Notre Dame has had 17 verbal commits in the fold. Sixteen of those 17 officially inked with the Fighting Irish this Wednesday morning to begin the early signing period (Dec. 18-20), and the 17th, Hawaii defensive end Jordan Botelho, is anticipated to have it in by noon Eastern Standard Time. Notre Dame also is awaiting a potential No. 18 addition from Bakersfield, Calif., three-star cornerback Ramon Henderson, who would be signing around 4:30 p.m. EST.

Running back Chris Tyree is classified as the fastest recruit in the 2020 class. (USA TODAY Sports)

Among the 17 signed, there is one five star, nine four stars, six three stars and a two-star figure in long snapper Alex Peitsch. In the meantime, here is some data from the Class of 2020, which is expected to finish somewhere in the 12 to 16 range among recruiting service.

4 Rivals Top 50 players: receiver Jordan Johnson (No. 25), and four-star figures in tight end Michael Mayer (No. 37), running back Chris Tyree (No. 43) and offensive tackle Tosh Baker (No. 48). Four others were classified among the Top 250: quarterback Drew Pyne (No. 118), tight end Kevin Bauman (No. 130), defensive tackle Rylie Mills (No. 161) and defensive end Botelho (No. 198).

5 Stars given to St. Louis DeSmet Jesuit receiver Johnson by Rivals. He is the first five-star prospect signed by the Fighting Irish since defensive end Daelin Hayes in 2016, and the first such wideout prospect since Michael Floyd in 2008. However, long snapper Peitsch — a position that is generally given two stars by recruiting services — received a five-star rating from Kohl’s Kicking Camp as the nation’s top player at his position. He will have a chance in 2020 to succeed three-year starter John Shannon, who is graduating and will transition into law enforcement.

6.30 Time ran by running back recruit Tyree in the 55-meter dash this February to win the Virginia state meet — and the fastest posted in the nation this year by a high school athlete.

For context purposes, the standard of all speed in Notre Dame annals — recent College Football Hall of Fame enshrine Raghib “Rocket” Ismail — had a personal best of 6.07 in the event while at Notre Dame, finishing second in the NCAA Championships. In high school, Ismail was reportedly clocked at 6.28 in the 55 meters.

7 Early entrants who will enroll for the start of spring semester on Jan. 13: quarterback Pyne, wide receivers Watts and Jay Brunelle, defensive ends Botelho and Alexander Ehrensberger, defensive tackle Mills, and cornerback Caleb Offord. Notre Dame first admitted early entrants in 2006. This year’s septet raises the total to 69 over 15 years, with 10 the most last year. Last year seven of the eight linemen signed (four on offense, three on defense) were able to enroll early. This year thee of the six linemen will be arriving next month. The three exceptions are offensive lineman Baker and Michael Carmody, younger brother of Notre Dame basketball guard Robby Carmody, and defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina — whose five A's in the name might be an unofficial record for a Fighting Irish football player.

15 Different states, nations or districts represented among the 17 players who inked with Notre Dame. Kentucky and New Jersey are the only two states with as many as two. Kentucky features tight end Mayer and cornerback Landen Bartleson, while New Jersey contributes tight end Bauman and cornerback Clarence Lewis.