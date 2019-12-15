Blue & Gold Illustrated has compiled 2019 season highlights for Notre Dame's commits in the 2020 and 2021 classes and have the prospects listed in alphabetical order. There are several Notre Dame recruits who do not have season highlights posted yet, and we will update this article when the tape becomes available.

Xavier Watts had a huge senior season, capping off an incredible career at Omaha (Neb.) Burke. (Husker Online)

Baker's Senior Highlights (Only games 1-4 available from 2019 season)

Official Season Stats: 47 rushes for 402 yards and 12 touchdowns … Four receptions for 127 yards and two scores ... 40 total stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and four passes defended.

No senior highlights available yet for Bartleson.

Bauman's Official Season Stats: 15 receptions for 251 yards and three touchdowns ... 63 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 sacks.

No senior highlights available yet for Bauman.

Berrong's Official Season Stats: 41 receptions for 390 yards and three touchdowns.



Berrong's Junior Highlights

No senior highlights available yet for Botelho.

Brunelle's Official Season Stats: 52 receptions for 1,072 yards and 11 touchdowns.



Brunelle's Senior Highlights

Buchner's Official Season Stats: 267-of-402 passing for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2 ... 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores.

Buchner's Junior Highlights

Carmody's Senior Highlights

Colzie's Unofficial Season Stats: 39 receptions for 873 yards and 15 total touchdowns.



Colzie's Junior Highlights

No junior highlights available yet for Crippen.

Ehrensberger's 2019 Season Highlights

Fisher's Junior Season Highlights

Johnson's Official Season Stats: 29 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).



No senior highlights available yet for Johnson.

Keanaaina's Official Season Stats: 77 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.



Keanaaina's Senior Season Highlights

Official Season Stats: Nine rushes for 44 yards ... 39 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns.

No senior highlights available yet for Lewis.

Official Season Stats: 49 receptions for 913 yards and 14 touchdowns.

No senior highlights available yet for Mayer.

Mills' Official Season Stats: 32 tackles, 13tackles for loss and four sacks.





Mills' Senior Season Highlights

Offord's Unofficial Season Stats: 20 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a 22 yard blocked punt return touchdown.



Offord's senior season highlights

Peitsch's Senior Season Highlights

Pyne's Official Season Stats: 161-of-252 passing for 2,107 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions ... 57 carries for 259 yards and eight scores.



Pyne's Senior Highlights

Rubio's Official Season Stats: 119 tackles and 18 sacks (per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch).



Rubio's Junior Season Highlights

No junior highlights available yet for Styles.

Tyree's Official Season Stats: 71 carries for 655 yards and nine touchdowns ... 13 receptions for 184 yards and two scores ... 10 tackles.



No senior highlights available yet for Tyree.

Watts' Official Season Stats: Six rushes for 85 yards and one touchdown ... 61 receptions for 1,072 yards and 13 scores ... 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, three interceptions, seven passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.



Watts' Senior Season Highlgihts