The news of offensive coordinator Chip Long's departure from the Notre Dame football came as a surprise to the Irish's commits, but the nine pledges in the 2020 class and group of 2021 verbals were unfazed.

The timing of the news wasn't all too bad either, as it came a week before National Signing Day when head coach Brian Kelly was out on the road to assure his recruits who would be signing that everything would be just fine. Last week, Kelly had home visits with tight end commits Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer, wide receiver Jay Brunelle, quarterback Drew Pyne and running back Chris Tyree after the news came out.

Bauman actually received a visit from Kelly about two hours after FootballScoop's initial report that Long was not expected to return to the program.

"Coach Kelly told us that they parted ways and their search starts now," Bauman told BGI. "They're going to find a new offensive coordinators and tight ends coach. I can imagine they'll have a bunch of options. They'll take it through the bowl game and will find a coach and we'll find out soon enough."