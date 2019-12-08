Last week, the Rivals national staff updated its rankings for the 2020 class and there was some movement in the ratings for Notre Dame commitments. Blue & Gold Illustrated 's Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the new rankings for the Irish pledges.

In the March rankings update, Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end and Fighting Irish commit Michael Mayer ranked as the No. 126 overall prospect in the nation. He's been a consistent riser since then and is now a borderline five-star prospect.

Mayer jumped to No. 71 nationally in June, No. 58 in August, and now sits at No. 37. The lowest five-star prospect in the country ranks at No. 33, so Mayer is right there on the cusp.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder, who ranks as the top recruit in Kentucky and No. 3 tight end nationally, had one incredible season. He's been dominant on both sides of the ball and won the Gatorade Player Of The Year award for the state of Kentucky. Mayer played a key role in Cov. Catholic's undefeated season and state championship triumph on Saturday.

Mayer is an absolute stud and can be a day one contributor for the Fighting Irish.