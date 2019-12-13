If there was one recruit that you definitely didn't have to worry about flipping to another school in light of Chip Long's departure as Notre Dame's offensive coordinator, it was New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback Drew Pyne. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound four-star recruit, who ranks as the No. 118 prospect nationally and the No. 7 pro-style quarterback, has been committed to Notre Dame since April of 2018, and it would take a lot for him not to end up at Notre Dame. Pyne hosted Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees for an in-home visit on Thursday, and the meeting went well.

Drew Pyne is ready to get to Notre Dame in January. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

"It was awesome. Having both coaches here with my family, them seeing where I come from and being with the people I grew up with was great," Pyne told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "We talked about Notre Dame, family and just about everything. Every time I'm with them, it's a good time. There's no complaints at all, and I'll be there in a month. I'm excited." During Kelly's in-home visits with Notre Dame's 2020 offensive recruits since the news came out on Wednesday, the Irish coach has addressed the Notre Dame offensive coordinator situation. "It was all over social media before they came to see me," Pyne explained. "Coach Kelly brought it up, and he didn't want to beat around the bush. He told me that Coach Long wasn't going to be with Notre Dame anymore. I always will be very thankful for Coach Long, believing in me and giving me a scholarship. "I'm going to Notre Dame for Notre Dame and for Coach Kelly and Coach Rees as well. Whatever decision Coach Kelly makes down the road for OC, the whole team will respect and I'll be excited for it."

Click the image to learn more about this special offer!

Pyne would love for the next play caller for the Irish to be Rees, but he has complete trust in Kelly's plan.

"Obviously, my lead candidate is Coach Rees," Pyne said. "I love Coach Rees; he's a great coach. But whoever is going to be the OC will be the right guy, because Coach Kelly will make the right decision. I'm not worried about it at all. "I think it would be awesome. Having a former Notre Dame quarterback be the OC and my position coach would be tremendous. He's a guy who played in that stadium and really understands the player's needs and what they go through. Coach Rees is an unbelievable coach. I'd be excited for Coach Rees to be the OC, and I'd be excited for Coach Rees to be the quarterbacks coach. I believe Coach Kelly will make the right decision."