Notre Dame Impresses 2021 Rivals250 ATH Ceyair Wright
Notre Dame hosted one of its top 2021 defensive back targets for a visit this weekend.
Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola's Ceyair Wright, who ranks as the No. 145 prospect nationally and No. 14 athlete, made his way out to South Bend to check out Notre Dame, and the four-star recruit left with a high view of program.
"The visit was great," Wright told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I really appreciate the honesty and transparency of everyone on the campus. I had an amazing time."
Rivals lists Wright as an athlete, and the Irish see him as a cornerback in their defense. He spent quality time with cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and safeties coach Terry Joseph.
