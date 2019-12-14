Notre Dame hosted one of its top 2021 defensive back targets for a visit this weekend.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola's Ceyair Wright, who ranks as the No. 145 prospect nationally and No. 14 athlete, made his way out to South Bend to check out Notre Dame, and the four-star recruit left with a high view of program.

"The visit was great," Wright told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I really appreciate the honesty and transparency of everyone on the campus. I had an amazing time."