News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-14 19:22:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Impresses 2021 Rivals250 ATH Ceyair Wright

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame hosted one of its top 2021 defensive back targets for a visit this weekend.

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola's Ceyair Wright, who ranks as the No. 145 prospect nationally and No. 14 athlete, made his way out to South Bend to check out Notre Dame, and the four-star recruit left with a high view of program.

"The visit was great," Wright told Blue & Gold Illustrated. "I really appreciate the honesty and transparency of everyone on the campus. I had an amazing time."

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Ceyair Wright had great things to say about his Notre Dame visit.
Ceyair Wright had great things to say about his Notre Dame visit. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Rivals lists Wright as an athlete, and the Irish see him as a cornerback in their defense. He spent quality time with cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght and safeties coach Terry Joseph.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}