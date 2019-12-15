The Notre Dame coaching staff and class of Irish offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher, a.k.a. The Mayor, have been working hard on West Bloomfield (Mich.) High star running back Donovan Edwards.

Edwards, who ranks as Rivals' No. 58 recruit and No. 3 running back in the 2021 class, hadn't visited Notre Dame in nearly a year, but that changed as the 5-foot-11, 193-pounder made his way to South Bend Saturday.