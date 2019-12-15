Notre Dame "Is Up There" For Star RB Donovan Edwards Following Visit
The Notre Dame coaching staff and class of Irish offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher, a.k.a. The Mayor, have been working hard on West Bloomfield (Mich.) High star running back Donovan Edwards.
Edwards, who ranks as Rivals' No. 58 recruit and No. 3 running back in the 2021 class, hadn't visited Notre Dame in nearly a year, but that changed as the 5-foot-11, 193-pounder made his way to South Bend Saturday.
Notre Dame would love to have Edwards in its backfield for years to come, and the weekend visit helped the Irish's chances of having that happen.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news