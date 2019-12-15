News More News
football

Notre Dame "Is Up There" For Star RB Donovan Edwards Following Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The Notre Dame coaching staff and class of Irish offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher, a.k.a. The Mayor, have been working hard on West Bloomfield (Mich.) High star running back Donovan Edwards.

Edwards, who ranks as Rivals' No. 58 recruit and No. 3 running back in the 2021 class, hadn't visited Notre Dame in nearly a year, but that changed as the 5-foot-11, 193-pounder made his way to South Bend Saturday.

Notre Dame commits Deion Colzie (18) and Blake Fisher (54) spent time recruiting Donovan Edwards on Saturday.
Notre Dame would love to have Edwards in its backfield for years to come, and the weekend visit helped the Irish's chances of having that happen.

