Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Del Alexander had an in-home visit last Thursday night with Omaha (Neb.) Burke two-way standout Xavier Watts, and it was a great meeting with his future coaches.

Watts had just picked his college classes as he is enrolling at Notre Dame in January. However, news broke on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Chip Long would not be returning to the program, which was a surprise to Watts and his family.