Xavier Watts Locked In With Notre Dame
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Del Alexander had an in-home visit last Thursday night with Omaha (Neb.) Burke two-way standout Xavier Watts, and it was a great meeting with his future coaches.
Watts had just picked his college classes as he is enrolling at Notre Dame in January. However, news broke on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Chip Long would not be returning to the program, which was a surprise to Watts and his family.
The Watts family had to discuss what Long's departure meant for Xavier, and the Notre Dame coaching staff quickly got on the phone with Watts to assure the family of their vision of the football program and for the star athlete as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news