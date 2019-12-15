Thoughts On Notre Dame's 2021 Commits In Updated Rivals Rankings
Last week, the Rivals national staff updated its rankings for the 2021 class and there was some movement for Notre Dame commitments. Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the new rankings for the Irish pledges.
Tyler Buchner Moves Up, But Is He Still Too Low?
There aren't really any words to describe the type of season that La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School Tyler Buchner had and the numbers he was able to post.
He threw for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2, while adding 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. That's a total of 6,084 yards accounted for and 81 touchdowns in 13 games played.
The numbers are outstanding, but I don't believe that the analysts at Rivals bumped Buchner from the No. 65 player nationally to No. 42 based on stats.
Put on his junior tape and just watch some of the ridiculous throws he makes. Ridiculous in a good way, that is. On the move, across his body, into the tightest of windows and with his receiver having just a small bit of seperation, Buchner throws very accurately and with excellent touch.
It certainly helps that athletically, Buchner is the best on the field and routinely breaks free for big touchdown runs.
Buchner is obviously light years ahead of most of the talent that he faces, but that's not something he can control. Accounting for six touchdowns per game is just ridiculous.
Should he be a five-star prospect already? I think you can make the argument for it, but I want to see him against other top division one talent, whether it be in a live game or camp, and see how he does. I believe that's what the Rivals team of analysts are thinking too.
Deion Colzie Can Climb Even Higher
