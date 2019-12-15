Last week, the Rivals national staff updated its rankings for the 2021 class and there was some movement for Notre Dame commitments. Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer gives his thoughts on the new rankings for the Irish pledges.

Notre Dame QB commit Tyler Buchner had a sensational junior season.

Tyler Buchner Moves Up, But Is He Still Too Low?

There aren't really any words to describe the type of season that La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School Tyler Buchner had and the numbers he was able to post. He threw for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2, while adding 128 rushes for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. That's a total of 6,084 yards accounted for and 81 touchdowns in 13 games played. The numbers are outstanding, but I don't believe that the analysts at Rivals bumped Buchner from the No. 65 player nationally to No. 42 based on stats.