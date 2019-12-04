Notre Dame Commit Jordan Botelho Moves Up In Latest Rivals250 Rankings
Four Notre Dame commits in the class of 2020 ranked in the updated Rivals100 that was released on Tuesday afternoon, including five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, checking in as the No. 25 prospect in the nation.
Four more Fighting Irish pledges rank in the top 101-250 rankings according to Rivals, highlighted by Honolulu St. Louis' Jordan Botelho rising 13 spots.
In the August rankings update, Botelho cracked the Rivals250 for the first time as the No. 211 player in the country. In the December update, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder checks in at No. 198 nationally.
Botelho is a four-time state champion at St. Louis and never lost a game in his high school career. His squad ranks as the No. 7 team in the nation per MaxPreps. He recorded well over 50 tackles and double digit sacks as a senior. Botelho will play in the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Hawaii.
Botelho is expected to play drop end for the Fighting Irish.
New Canaan (Conn.) quarterback and Notre Dame pledge Drew Pyne fell 18 spots in the Rivals250 update. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound passer checks in as the No. 118 in the land.
Pyne has had a decorated high school career and broke his school's passing touchdown record. He's been his team's starting quarterback since his freshman season and has thrown for 9,095 yards and 102 touchdowns, plus 19 scores on the ground.
Notre Dame tight end commit Kevin Bauman from Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic and defensive lineman Rylie Mills from Lake Forest (Ill.) took very small slides in the new rankings.
Bauman, a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder, fell just three spots and ranks as the No. 130 player in the nation, and Mills, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270-pounds, dropped one spot to No. 161.
Notre Dame has 17 commitments and the class ranks No. 16 in the nation.
Click here to view the full Rivals250 rankings.
