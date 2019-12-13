Big Recruiting Weekend On Tap For Notre Dame
Notre Dame doesn't have a big recruiting weekend in terms of sheer numbers, but the prospects coming in are very important to Notre Dame's recruiting success in the 2021 and 2022 classes.
Notre Dame has its Echoes awards show Friday and a bowl practice Saturday, and key recruits will be on campus.
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer lists the expected recruits and where they stand in their recruiting process. (We will updated this article if there are any more confirmed visitors.)
2021 COMMITS
The Skinny: Athens (Ga.) Academy's Deion Colzie saw a healthy rise in the 2021 national rankings, climbing from No. 95 to No. 72, and he also moved up from being ranked the No. 6 to No. 3 "athlete" in the nation. Colzie will play wide receiver for the Irish and has affirmed that he's locked in with his Notre Dame commitment despite the news of offensive coordinator Chip Long leaving the program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news