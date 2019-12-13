Notre Dame doesn't have a big recruiting weekend in terms of sheer numbers, but the prospects coming in are very important to Notre Dame's recruiting success in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Notre Dame has its Echoes awards show Friday and a bowl practice Saturday, and key recruits will be on campus.

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer lists the expected recruits and where they stand in their recruiting process. (We will updated this article if there are any more confirmed visitors.)