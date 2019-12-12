There's no denying the news at this point. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long will not be coaching the Fighting Irish next season.

The affect of this news is different on Notre Dame's 2020 recruits, who sign in just six days, compared to the 2021 commits, who have another year until they make things official.

The 2020 class has to make quick decisions on their futures, while the 2021 class has all the time they could want.

Based on what we've been hearing, Notre Dame's 2021 commits are going about business as usual and are not looking back in their decisions.