After an incredible junior season, La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback and Notre Dame 2021 commit Tyler Buchner moved up in the Rivals100 rankings. Buchner now ranks as the No. 42 prospect in the country in the December Rivals rankings update, moving up 23 spots. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound gunslinger put up insane numbers in 2019, leading Bishop's to a 12-1 record. He completed 267-of-402 passes for 4,474 yards with 53 touchdowns and six interceptions for a QB rating of 137.2. On the ground, he rushed 128 times for 1,610 yards and 28 scores. He was named the CIF San Diego offensive player of the year and won the Silver Pigskin Award, known as the "Heisman" trophy in San Diego. He is the first junior to win the prestigous honor since Reggie Bush in 2001.

Notre Dame's highest ranked commitment of the 2021 class is Avon (Ind.) High's Blake Fisher, who dropped just one spot to the No. 18 spot nationally and is the No. 4 overall offensive tackle. The borderline five-star prospect committed to Notre Dame on June 15, picking the Irish over Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many more. Fisher had a strong junior season in leading Avon to a 9-1 record.

Athens (Ga.) Academy wide receiver Deion Colzie saw a healthy rise in the updated rankings. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder was just inside the Rivals100 at No. 95, but his dominant junior campaign helped move the needle. He caught 39 passes for 873 yards and 15 total touchdowns. He average 22.4 yards per reception and caught a touchdown nearly every other time he hauled in a pass. Colzie moved up 23 spots and now ranks as the No. 72 prospect in the land.

There were a lot of prospects who moved up in this update, which means some have to take small slides. Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. has a recruit ranking of a 6.0, just one notch below five-star status of 6.1. He did drop from No. 28 to No. 34 in the nation. Again, this is simply a product of other prospects moving up; Styles had a strong junior season. Styles Jr. committed to Notre Dame over Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and many more in October.