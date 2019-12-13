PODCAST: Discussing Recruiting Impact Of Chip Long's Departure
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses what offensive coordinator Chip Long's departure means for Notre Dame's recruiting in the 2020 and 2021 classes, plus where the Irish stand with 2020 defensive back Ramon Henderson just a few days away from National Signing Day.
