There are four Notre Dame Fighting Irish commitments ranked in the updated Rivals100 for the 2020 class that was released on Tuesday. Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer rose from No. 71 to No. 58 in the August Rivals100 update, and he made another rankings jump today, as he ranks as the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation. Mayer dominated at The Opening over the summer, and his senior season has been superb as well. Per BlueandGold.com, the elite prospect has 44 receptions for 845 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, leading Covington Catholic to a perfect 14-0 record and will play in the championship game of the 5A Kentucky state playoffs Dec. 7. "Talk about a player getting overshadowed in a year with elite tight ends," Rivals national recruiting director Mike Farrell said of Mayer. "Everyone talks about Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington but this kid could be better than either long term."

Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end commit Michael Mayer moved up 21 spots (Michael Mayer/Twitter)

Notre Dame's highest ranked commitment in the 2020 class is St. Louis De Smet wide receiver Jordan Johnson. He ranks as the No. 25 prospect in the country, dropping four spots from the last rankings update.

Johnson helped lead De Smet to a perfect 14-0 record and a Class 6 Missouri state championship. He caught 29 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Blue & Gold Illustrated was live in St. Louis to watch Johnson and De Smet cruise to a 63-0 victory in October, and he was impressive that game, scoring two touchdowns. Click here for our Road Notebook article from the game.

Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree dropped just three spots down to the No. 43 prospect in the land. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster missed a few games this fall nursing an ankle injury, but when he was on the field as a senior, he was dominant. Tyree, who committed to the Fighting Irish in May over Alabama, Oklahoma, and many others, won the The Opening's Fastest Man competition for a second year in a row over the summer. He also was laser timed running a 4.37 40 yard dash. Tyree will play in the Under Armour All-American Game Jan. 2 and the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 18 in Honolulu.

Phoenix Pinnacle offensive tackle Tosh Baker remains as a top 50 prospect nationally, making a small slide from No. 44 to No. 48 nationally. Baker picked Notre Dame over the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and many others. Baker will in the All-American Bowl Jan. 4 in San Antonio with the aforementioned Jordan Johnson and Michael Mayer, and will play in the Polynesian Bowl with Tyree.

