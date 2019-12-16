The Gold Standard: Pre-NSD Notre Dame Recruiting Nuggets
The latest on Notre Dame's recruiting efforts in the 2020 class just two days away from National Signing Day, scoop from an important recruiting weekend for the Irish and insight on running back commit Chris Tyree from his high school coach.
Don't miss this edition of The Gold Standard.
Latest On Notre Dame's 2020 Class
*** We are now just TWO days until the early National Signing Day for the 2020 class, which means that I have to mention Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive back Ramon Henderson, who remains Notre Dame's final defensive back target in the class. There's nothing too new here that I haven't written about recently, but I do feel stronger than ever about Notre Dame's chances to land the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news