Rivals updated its Rivals100 for the class of 2021 on Tuesday, and five Irish commits landed on the list: OL Blake Fisher (No. 18), WR Lorenzo Styles (No. 34), QB Tyler Buchner (No. 42), ATH Deion Colzie (No. 72) and DL Gabriel Rubio (No. 95). Buchner and Colzie both rose 23 spots, and Fisher and Styles, according to Rivals, are on the cusp of five-star status. Notre Dame has seven total commits in the class, and all of them rank as top 250 players in the nation. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Greg Crippen checks in at No. 125 nationally, dropping seven spots, while Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong is ranked as the No. 215 player nationally, falling a questionable 37 spots after a strong junior season. Berrong was named to the Georgia Region 8-AAA first team offense after helping lead Hart County to a 10-3 record before falling in the quarterfinals of the Georgia 3A state playoffs. Rivals updated its list of prospects ranked from 101-250 on Wednesday afternoon. Here's where the Irish targets rank on the list.

Notre Dame running back target Corey Kiner made a big splash into the Rivals250. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Two big targets in the 2021 class for the Irish made big time moves in the rankings after stellar junior campaigns. Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner was ranked as a three-star prospect and jumped all the way up to No. 114 nationally. During a game in October, Kiner ran for 323 yards and scored eight total touchdowns. Kiner has already broken his school's career rushing yards record as just a junior. Kiner is one of five running back offers for Notre Dame in the 2021 class. Napa (Calif.) High athlete Brock Bowers also jumped into the Rivals250 (missing the Rivals100 by one spot) as the No. 101 prospect nationally after being previously ranked as a three-star recruit. He caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus added 316 rushing yards and three scores on just 22 carries this fall. On defense, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder made 25 spots, eight tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in 2019. Notre Dame likes Bowers' talents as both a tight and and defensive end.