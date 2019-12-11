Despite Chip Long News, TE Kevin Bauman Is Locked In With Notre Dame
At 1:39 p.m. ET, FootballScoop broke the news that is unlikely that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long would be returning to the Irish football program.
A couple of hours later, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees had an in-home visit scheduled with Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman, who was recruited by Long.
The in-home visit lasted about an hour, but the conversation only centered around Notre Dame's offensive coordinator situation for about five minutes.
"Coach Kelly told us that they parted ways and their search starts now," recalled Bauman. "They're going to find a new offensive coordinators and tight ends coach. I can imagine they'll have a bunch of options. They'll take it through the bowl game and will find a coach and we'll find out soon enough.
"They're excited to get me there and we talked about next year -- going to some big venues and heading to Ireland. We had some casual conversations and it was a really cool experience."
The Bauman family felt good about what Kelly had to say and had no concerns.
"They wanted us to hear it from them," said Bauman. "That was good. It doesn't impact my decision. I'll be signing on the 18th."
Rees will be a candidate for the offensive coordinator job. Bauman has enjoyed getting to know him during the recruiting process as well.
"I love Coach Rees," Bauman said. "I got to spend some time with him on my official visit [in October] and a lot more today. It was fun and I got to know him better. He's awesome."
Bauman ranks as the No. 5 tight end nationally, the No. 2 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 130 overall prospect in the land. He committed to Notre Dame in June of 2018 over the likes of Michigan, Nebraska, West Virginia and others.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.