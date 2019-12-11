At 1:39 p.m. ET, FootballScoop broke the news that is unlikely that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long would be returning to the Irish football program. A couple of hours later, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees had an in-home visit scheduled with Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic tight end Kevin Bauman, who was recruited by Long.

Kevin Bauman and is family during an in-home visit with Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees

The in-home visit lasted about an hour, but the conversation only centered around Notre Dame's offensive coordinator situation for about five minutes. "Coach Kelly told us that they parted ways and their search starts now," recalled Bauman. "They're going to find a new offensive coordinators and tight ends coach. I can imagine they'll have a bunch of options. They'll take it through the bowl game and will find a coach and we'll find out soon enough. "They're excited to get me there and we talked about next year -- going to some big venues and heading to Ireland. We had some casual conversations and it was a really cool experience."