Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is now over across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. This is the last commit tracker article of the year. Here’s a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Despite a loss, Amorion Walker was named the Louisiana Class 5A state final game's most outstanding player. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Caught eight passes for 143 yards and one touchdown in Ponchatoula (La.) High's (12-1) 28-20 defeat at the hands of Zachary (La.) High (15-0) in the championship game of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament ... Named the game's most outstanding player despite the loss. Official season stats: 31 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (12-0) crushed San Mateo (Calif.) Serra (11-2) 44-7 in the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state championship bowl … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 46 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns (missing one game). Next game: Season completed.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Recovered a fumble but Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (12-1) fell 21-0 against Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (11-1) in the championship game of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament. Official season stats: 61 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, one interception, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles (missing one game). Next game: Season completed.

Season results: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (12-0) won the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in the country. Official season stats: 117-of-170 passing for 1,717 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions … 62 rushes for 218 yards and four scores.

Season results: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (12-0) won the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in the country. Official season stats: Eight receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown … 27 tackles, four interceptions and three passes broken up.



Season results: Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean (12-3) won the championship game of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament. Official season stats: 105 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and two blocked field goals … 155 rushes for 965 yards and 18 scores … 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Season results: Traverse City (Mich.) Central (12-2) lost in the championship game of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament. Official season stats: 77 total stops, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass broken up and two interceptions … 49-of-98 passing for 955 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions … 200 rushes for 1,516 yards and 29 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Season results: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy finished the season with a 6-3 record.

Season results: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (11-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.

Season results: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (10-3) dropped in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1-AA State Tournament.

Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament. Official season stats: 43 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

Season reults: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament. Official season stats: 100 tackles, 7.5 stops for loss, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown (missing one game).

Season results: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-3) lost in the first round of the Pennsylvania Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 47 tackles, 16.0 stops for loss, 8.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Season results: Miami Gulliver Prep (8-2) fell in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 125 carries for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns … 11 receptions for 169 yards and two scores.

Season results: Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy (10-2) fell in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals. Official season stats: Averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 62 … Pinned the opponent inside their 20 six times on 24 total punts … Kicked off 67 times and recorded 63 touchbacks … 43 of 43 on extra points and 6 of 12 on field goals with a long of 47.

Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs. Official season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.



Season results: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-1) fell 21-16 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 43 tackles (2.0 for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass break ups and forced one safety.

Season results: Phoenix Brophy Prep (7-5) fell in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 60 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up ... Two receptions for 16 yards ... 11 kickoff returns for 357 yards.

Season results: Denison (Texas) High (7-4) lost in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament. Official season stats: 193 carries for 1,803 yards and 18 touchdowns … 27 receptions for 327 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown.

Season results: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) fell in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Season results: Fond du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary's Springs (11-3) fell in the finals of the Wisconsin Division 6 State Tournament.

The Skinny: Irvington (N.J.) High’s (11-2) captured the New Jersey North Group 4 title game. Official season stats: 74 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions (two returned for scores), three blocked field goals and one special teams score (missing one game).

The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.

Season results: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.

Season results: Zionsville (Ind.) High (9-6) lost in the finals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament



Season results: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (8-4) lost 38-35 to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (10-4) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament. Official season stats: 84 tackles (12 for loss), 4.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and three forced fumbles.

Season results: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne (8-3) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.

Season results: Mentor (Ohio) High (5-6) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.