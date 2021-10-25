Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

The Skinny: Completed 12 of 21 passes for 220 yards and two scores in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s (8-0) 38-28 victory against West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep (6-2) … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 83-of-115 passing for 1,278 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions … 36 rushes for 143 yards and one score. Next game: at Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (6-2) Oct. 30.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90 cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90 cmVEYW1lPC9hPiBRQiBjb21taXQgU3RldmUgQW5nZWxpIGluIGEgYmlnIDM4 LTI4IHdpbiBvbiBTYXR1cmRheTogMTItMjEsIDIyMCB5YXJkcyBhbmQgMiBU RHMsIGluY2x1ZGluZyB0aGlzIG9uZSBmb3IgNzAgeWFyZHMg4qyH77iPPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dmR2F1REE4Q1QiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93ZkdhdURBOENUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pa2UgU2luZ2VyIChAUml2 YWxzX1NpbmdlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZh bHNfU2luZ2VyL3N0YXR1cy8xNDUyNzM3NTQ4MDg2ODc4MjA4P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Skinny: Notched two tackles and Bergen Catholic in its win over Seton Hall Prep. Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 18 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up. Next game: at Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep (6-2) Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Recorded three tackles in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (8-1) 56-0 demolition of Farmington Hills (Mich.) North Farmington (3-6) ... Also completed two of three passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns and ran five times for 73 yards. Official season stats: 46 total stops, 8.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 37-of-69 passing for 728 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception … 109 rushes for 894 yards and 15 scores ... Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Next game: vs. Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage (4-5) first round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (4-1) dismantled Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy (1-5) 36-15. Next game: vs. Byfield (Mass.) Governor's Academy (4-2) Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (9-1) crushed Brookville (Ind.) Franklin County (6-3) 49-14 in the first round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament. Next game: at Greensburg (Ind.) High (4-4) in the second round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament Oct. 29.

The Skinny: St. Louis John Burroughs’ (4-5) fell 52-7 at the hands of St. Louis St. Mary’s (7-1). Official season stats: 41 total stops, 11.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack (missing one game). Next game: vs. St. Louis Soldan (4-4) in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament Oct. 30.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-3) lost to Reston (Va.) South Lakes (4-3) 36-21. Official season stats: 59 tackles (5.5 for loss), seven sacks and two fumble recoveries (missing one game). Next game: at Chantilly (Va.) Westfield (4-4) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (6-2) defeated Pittsburgh Baldwin (2-7) 49-21. Next game: vs. at Canonsburg (Pa.) Canon-McMillan Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Did not play due to a minor injury in Vancouver (Wash.) Union's (5-2) 41-20 win against Wenatchee (Wash.) High (1-6). Unofficial season stats: 25 receptions for 444 yards and three scores … Four rushes for 22 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. Next game: vs. Camas (Wash.) High (4-4) Oct. 29

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (8-0) cruised to a 64-0 victory versus Eastvale (Calif.) Roosevelt (6-3) … Centennial is the No. 13-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 29 tackles (one for loss), one interception and five passes broken up (missing one game). Next game: at Corona (Calif.) High (3-5) Oct. 28

The Skinny: Posted six tackles, broke up one pass and scored on a 90-yard kickoff return in Naples (Fla.) High’s (8-0) 51-19 triumph versus Fort Myers (Fla.) South Fort Myers (6-2). Official season stats: 36 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two kickoff return touchdowns. Next game: vs. Lehigh Acres (Fla.) East Lee County (2-6) Oct. 29.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZXZpbiBNb29yZSB0byB0aGUgaG91c2UhPGJyPjxicj5UaGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05vdHJlRGFtZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I05vdHJlRGFtZTwv YT4gY2xhc3Mgb2YgMjAyMiBjb21taXQgb3BlbmVkIGxhc3QgbmlnaHQmIzM5 O3MgZ2FtZSB3aXRoIHRoaXMgZ29hbCBsaW5lIHRvIGdvYWwgbGluZSBraWNr b2ZmIHJldHVybiBURCEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S aXZhbHNfU2luZ2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNfU2lu Z2VyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyZWdMYWRr eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0xhZGt5PC9hPiA8YnI+PGJy PvCflJc6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iTUxyOFl5NzhrIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vYk1McjhZeTc4azwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L0V1MWpRaWZZejgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FdTFqUWlmWXo4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJsdWVhbmRHb2xkLmNvbSAoQEJHSW5ld3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkdJbmV3cy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MTkzOTE3 MTg0MTU1MjM5NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIzLCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Skinny: Did not play due to a minor injury in Phoenix Brophy Prep's (5-2) 21-0 shut out of Phoenix Pinnacle (3-4). Official season stats: 27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and three passes broken up. Next game: vs. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial (3-4) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Rushed 11 times for 94 yards and three scores in a 48-24 triumph for Denison (Texas) High (6-2) over Frisco (Texas) Lebanon Trail (1-7). Official season stats: 128 carries for 1,108 yards and 10 touchdowns … 17 receptions for 217 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown. Next game: vs. Frisco (Texas) Liberty (7-1) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 21 yards in a 42-7 win for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (7-2) against Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt (5-4). Official season stats: 34 receptions for 463 yards and six touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: vs. Ankeny (Iowa) Centennial (4-5) in the first round of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Recorded 16 tackles (two for loss) in a 28-7 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-5) at the hands of Charleston (S.C.) James Island (4-4) ... Completed 3 of 6 passes for 41 yards and carried the ball nine times for 41 yards in two and a half quarters before coming out with a minor injury. Unofficial season stats: 84 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, one pass broken up and blocked two punts … 108 rushes for 730 yards and eight touchdowns … 27-of-47 passing for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: vs. Bluffton (S.C.) May River (7-2) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (3-5) fell 42-10 versus Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (6-2). Unofficial season stats: 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns ... 19 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks (missing one game). Next game: at Conyers (Ga.) Salem (4-4) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (5-5) destroyed Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon (1-8) 45-0 in the first round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament. Next game: vs. West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (8-1) in the second round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany's (4-3) game against Los Angeles Cathedral (1-7) was cancelled. Next game: at West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade (5-3) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Hauled in a pair of passes for 59 yards in a 63-0 shutout for Ponchatoula (La.) High (6-0) versus Fontainebleau (La.) High (0-6). Official season stats: 13 receptions for 258 yards and five touchdowns. Next game: at Covington (La.) St. Paul's (6-1) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Caught eight passes for 135 yards and a score to lead Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (7-0) to a 46-37 victory over Anaheim Servite (8-1) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country, and despite the loss, Servite is the No. 5 team in America. Official season stats: 26 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns (missing one game) Next game: vs. San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (3-6) Oct. 29.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTm90 cmVEYW1lP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm90 cmVEYW1lPC9hPiBXUiBjb21taXQgQ0ogV2lsbGlhbXMgaGFzIGJlZW4gc28g ZGFybiBpbXByZXNzaXZlIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uIOKAlCBzbyBhZHZhbmNlZCBh cyBhIHRlY2huaWNpYW4gYXQgdGhpcyBzdGFnZSBvZiBoaXMgY2FyZWVyLjxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQkdJbmV3cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkdJbmV3czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DSldpbGxpYW1zXzAzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBD SldpbGxpYW1zXzAzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaDdYZUhP UVg2YyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2g3WGVIT1FYNmM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTWlrZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBSaXZhbHNfU2luZ2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19TaW5nZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTI4MDY2 MzIxMDMxMDg2MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Notched three tackles and broke up one pass for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (9-0) in a 55-7 triumph over Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (3-6) ... Caught four passes for 65 yards and three scores. Official season stats: 58 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, one pass broken up, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 36 receptions for 754 yards and 17 scores on 44 targets. Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (3-5) Oct. 22.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (6-2) crushed Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley (5-3). Next game: vs. Peasanton (Calif.) Amador Valley (4-4) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Miami Gulliver Prep (5-1) 31-16 had its game against Miami Palmetto (6-1) canceled. Official season stats: 83 carries for 394 yards and seven touchdowns … Seven receptions for 102 yards and one score. Next game: at West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman (7-2) Oct. 29.

The Skinny: Had two tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, one interception and one pass batted down to help lead Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (8-0) to a 49-24 victory against New Orleans Newman (4-2). Official season stats: 46 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass broken up and two forced fumbles. Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Plant (5-3) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Recorded three interceptions and returned one for a score in a 53-27 triumph for Irvington (N.J.) High (6-2) over Bayonne (N.J.) High (3-5). Unofficial season stats (defense): 33 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery, two blocked extra points and three interceptions (two returned for scores). (missing one game) Next game: at West Orange (N.J.) High (7-2) Oct. 29.