Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is wrapping up, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here’s a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Four-star safety Adon Shuler had a 45-yard punt return touchdown in a key win for Irvington. (Mike Singer)

The Skinny: Caught an eight yard touchdown pass to help lead Ponchatoula (La.) High (12-0) to a 43-36 triumph over Lafayette (La.) Acadiana (11-3) in the semifinals of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 22 receptions for 410 yards and six touchdowns (missing one game). Next game: vs. Zachary (La.) High (14-0) in the finals of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Dec. 11.

The Skinny: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (11-0) had a bye … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 46 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. Next game: vs. San Mateo (Calif.) Serra (11-1) in the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state championship bowl game Dec. 11.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (10-3) dropped a 28-27 content against Folsom (Calif.) High (11-3) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1-AA State Tournament Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Notched one tackle in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep’s (12-0) 42-14 triumph over Lakeland (Fla.) Christian (11-1) in the semifinals of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament. Official season stats: 61 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, one interception, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles. Next game: vs. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (10-1) in the finals of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament Dec. 10.

The Skinny: Made six tackles and returned a 45 yard punt return for a touchdown in Irvington (N.J.) High's (11-2) 19-14 win against Allendale (N.J.) Northern Highlands (13-1) in the New Jersey North Group 4 title game. Official season stats: 74 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions (two returned for scores), three blocked field goals and one special teams score (missing one game). Next game: Season completed.

Season completed

Season results: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (12-0) won the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in the country. Official season stats: 117-of-170 passing for 1,717 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions … 62 rushes for 218 yards and four scores.

Season results: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (12-0) won the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in the country. Official season stats: Eight receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown … 27 tackles, four interceptions and three passes broken up.



Season results: Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean (12-3) won the championship game of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament. Official season stats: 105 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and two blocked field goals … 155 rushes for 965 yards and 18 scores … 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Season results: Traverse City (Mich.) Central (12-2) lost in the championship game of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament. Official season stats: 77 total stops, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass broken up and two interceptions … 49-of-98 passing for 955 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions … 200 rushes for 1,516 yards and 29 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Season results: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy finished the season with a 6-3 record.

Season results: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (11-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.

Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament. Official season stats: 43 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

Season reults: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament. Official season stats: 100 tackles, 7.5 stops for loss, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown (missing one game).

Season results: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-3) lost in the first round of the Pennsylvania Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 47 tackles, 16.0 stops for loss, 8.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Season results: Miami Gulliver Prep (8-2) fell in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 125 carries for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns … 11 receptions for 169 yards and two scores.

Season results: Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy (10-2) fell in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals. Official season stats: Averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 62 … Pinned the opponent inside their 20 six times on 24 total punts … Kicked off 67 times and recorded 63 touchbacks … 43 of 43 on extra points and 6 of 12 on field goals with a long of 47.

Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs. Official season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.



Season results: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-1) fell 21-16 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 43 tackles (2.0 for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass break ups and forced one safety.

Season results: Phoenix Brophy Prep (7-5) fell in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 60 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up ... Two receptions by 16 yards ... 11 kickoff returns for 357 yards.

Season results: Denison (Texas) High (7-4) lost in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament. Official season stats: 193 carries for 1,803 yards and 18 touchdowns … 27 receptions for 327 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown.

Season results: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) fell in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.

Season results: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.

Season results: Zionsville (Ind.) High (9-6) lost in the finals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament



Season results: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (8-4) lost 38-35 to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (10-4) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament. Official season stats: 84 tackles (12 for loss), 4.0 sacks, one quarterback hurry and three forced fumbles.

Season results: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne (8-3) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.

Season results: Mentor (Ohio) High (5-6) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.