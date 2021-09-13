Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is starting all over the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Fighting Irish defensive end commit Keon Keeley had an enormous game last Friday.

The Skinny: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2-0) had a bye ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 28 of 31 for 555 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions ... Seven rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown. Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (2-0) Sept. 18.

The Skinny: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2-0) had a bye. Official season stats: Three receptions for 54 yards ... Seven tackles and one pass deflection. Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (2-0) Sept. 18.

The Skinny: Completed 8 of 8 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, ran four times for 27 yards and made three tackles and a tackle for loss in a 56-7 blowout victory for Traverse City (Mich.) Central (2-1) over Gaylord (Mich.) High (1-2). Official season stats (defense): 17.5 tackles, 4 tackles for loss. Next game: at Traverse City (Mich.) West (3-0) West Sept. 17.

Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s season begins at Belmont (Mass.) Hill on Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (3-1) knocked off Indianapolis Southport (0-4) 45-20. Next game: at Indianapolis Southport (0-3) Sept. 10

The Skinny: Recorded two tackles in St. Louis John Burroughs' (2-1) 38-20 setback versus St. Louis Lift for Life Academy (1-1). Official season stats: Eight tackles and three tackles for loss. Next game: St. Louis Lutheran South (2-1) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (2-0) cruised past Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty (0-3) 37-6. Next game: at Fairfax (Va.) Robinson (3-0) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (2-1) defeated Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (0-3) 49-35. Next game: vs. North Huntingdon (Pa.) Norwn (2-1) Sept. 17

The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for Vancouver (Wash.) Union's (1-0) in a 35-21 win versus Vancouver (Wash.) Mountain View (1-1). Next game: vs. Vancouver (Wash.) Heritage (0-2) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (3-0) defeated San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (1-2) 48-10 ... Centennial is the No. 18-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 12 tackles and one pass deflection. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly (1-2) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Naples (Fla.) High (2-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections. Next game: vs. Naples (Fla.) Golden Gate (2-1) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Posted eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass deflection and had 130 kick return yards on three attempts in Phoenix Brophy Prep's (1-1) 26-23 defeat at the hands of Phoenix Mountain Pointe (2-0). Official season stats: 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass deflection. Next game: at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (2-0) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Denison (Texas) High (2-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 33 carries for 409 yards and two touchdowns ... Two receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. Next game: at Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy (3-0) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Caught six passes for 73 yards in a 21-14 triumph for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (2-1) against Urbandale (Iowa) High (2-1). Official season stats: 10 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown ... Four tackles and two sacks. Next game: vs. Waukee (Iowa) High (0-3) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Recorded seven carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns and recorded three tackles and one for loss in Hilton Head (S.C.) High's (1-1) 27-6 triumph over Santee (S.C.) High (3-1). Official season stats: 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a blocked punt ... 13 rushes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: at Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins (1-2) Sept. 18.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-1) had a bye. Unofficial season stats (offense): 18 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: vs. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek (3-0) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (2-2) lost 24-21 against Indianapolis Franklin Central (2-2). Next game: at Noblesville (Ind.) High (2-2 Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (1-2) got its first win of the season by defeating Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian (0-4) 56-21. Official season stats: 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (2-1) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (0-0) has not played yet this season due to Hurricane Ida. Next game: vs. New Orleans Brother Martin (0-0) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Had a touchdown reception in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's (2-0) 49-7 victory against at Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (2-1) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the nation's No. 1 team in the country. Next game: vs. La Mirada (Calif.) High (3-1) Sept. 14.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcyBnb29kIGFzIGFkdmVydGlzZWQgdGhpcyB5b3VuZyBtYW4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DSldpbGxpYW1zXzAzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDSldpbGxpYW1zXzAzPC9hPiBpcyBhIHBvbGlz aGVkIHBsYXllci4gUnVucyBnb29kIHJvdXRlcyBibG9ja3Mgd2VsbCBkb2Vz IGFsbCB0aGUgbGl0dGxlIHRoaW5ncyB3ZWxsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vWlYxWEhwMFF6dSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pWMVhIcDBRenU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFyayBNY01pbGxpYW4gKEBNYXJrTWNNaWxsaWFu MjkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFya01jTWlsbGlh bjI5L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2NTM3MzA0NTI1NDAyMTIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Hauled in two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles in a 62-0 triumph for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (2-0) past Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills (1-2). Official season stats: 13 receptions for 314 yards and six touchdowns ... 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception returned for a score. Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (2-1) Sept. 17.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (2-1) was the No. 12 team in the country per MaxPreps but dropped out of the top 25 following an upset loss versus Mountain View (Calif.) Saint Francis (2-0) ... It was De La Salle's first loss against a Northern California team since 1991. Official season stats: Three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. (missing one game) Next game: vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic (3-1) Sept 17.

The Skinny: Posted nine tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries to lead Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (32-0) to a 36-0 shutout against Tampa (Fla.) Robinson (0-3). Official season stats: 26 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and seven quarterback hurries. Next game: vs. Brandon (Fla.) High (0-3) Sept. 17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yNiB0YWNrbGVzLCAxNCB0YWNrbGVzIGZvciBsb3NzLCBlaWdodCBz YWNrcyBhbmQgc2V2ZW4gcXVhcnRlcmJhY2sgaHVycmllcy48YnI+PGJyPuKs hu+4jyBUaGF0IHdvdWxkIGJlIGEgcmVzcGVjdGFibGUgc2Vhc29uIHRvdGFs IGZvciBhIGRlZmVuc2l2ZSBsaW5lbWFuLjxicj48YnI+VGhvc2UgYXJlIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob3RyZURhbWU/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNOb3RyZURhbWU8 L2E+IGNvbW1pdCBLZW9uIEtlZWxleSYjMzk7cyBzdGF0cyB0aHJvdWdoIFRI UkVFIEdBTUVTLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbzliTTJFeGFociI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL285Yk0yRXhhaHI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlr ZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBSaXZhbHNfU2luZ2VyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc19TaW5nZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Mzc1NDI0ODUwNzM1 MzA4ODM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Skinny: Picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in Irvington (N.J.) High's (1-1) 22-6 win against Union City (N.J.) High (1-1) Next game: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic (2-0 Sept. 17.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WYXJzaXR5IGZvb3RiYWxsIHNjb3JlIHVwZGF0ZTo8YnI+PGJyPlVu aW9uIENpdHktIDA8YnI+SXJ2aW5ndG9uLSAxNTxicj5IYWxmdGltZTxicj48 YnI+SXJ2aW5ndG9uIHNjb3JlZCBhIHNhZmV0eSB0byBnbyB1cCAyLTAsIGFu ZCB0aGVuIHJldHVybmVkIHRoZSBlbnN1cmluZyBraWNrb2ZmIGZvciBhIFRE LiBFUCB3YXMgZ29vZC4gPGJyPjxicj5BcyB0aW1lIGV4cGlyZWQsIE5vdHJl IERhbWUgY29tbWl0IEFkb24gU2h1bGVyIGludGVyY2VwdGVkIGEgcGFzcyAm YW1wOyByZXR1cm5lZCBpdCBmb3IgYSBURC4gRVAgd2FzIG5vIGdvb2QuPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSXJ2aW5ndG9uIEF0aGxldGljcyAoQGlydmJsdWVrbmlnaHRz KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lydmJsdWVrbmlnaHRz L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2NDgzNjU1NTQzNzU4ODQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK