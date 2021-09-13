Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is starting all over the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2-0) had a bye ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 28 of 31 for 555 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions ... Seven rushes for 12 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (2-0) Sept. 18.
The Skinny: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (2-0) had a bye.
Official season stats: Three receptions for 54 yards ... Seven tackles and one pass deflection.
Next game: vs. Morristown (N.J.) Belbarton (2-0) Sept. 18.
The Skinny: Completed 8 of 8 passes for 196 yards and four touchdowns, ran four times for 27 yards and made three tackles and a tackle for loss in a 56-7 blowout victory for Traverse City (Mich.) Central (2-1) over Gaylord (Mich.) High (1-2).
Official season stats (defense): 17.5 tackles, 4 tackles for loss.
Next game: at Traverse City (Mich.) West (3-0) West Sept. 17.
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s season begins at Belmont (Mass.) Hill on Sept. 25.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (3-1) knocked off Indianapolis Southport (0-4) 45-20.
Next game: at Indianapolis Southport (0-3) Sept. 10
The Skinny: Recorded two tackles in St. Louis John Burroughs' (2-1) 38-20 setback versus St. Louis Lift for Life Academy (1-1).
Official season stats: Eight tackles and three tackles for loss.
Next game: St. Louis Lutheran South (2-1) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (2-0) cruised past Arlington (Va.) Washington-Liberty (0-3) 37-6.
Next game: at Fairfax (Va.) Robinson (3-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (2-1) defeated Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland (0-3) 49-35.
Next game: vs. North Huntingdon (Pa.) Norwn (2-1) Sept. 17
The Skinny: Caught a pair of passes for Vancouver (Wash.) Union's (1-0) in a 35-21 win versus Vancouver (Wash.) Mountain View (1-1).
Next game: vs. Vancouver (Wash.) Heritage (0-2) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (3-0) defeated San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (1-2) 48-10 ... Centennial is the No. 18-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Official season stats: 12 tackles and one pass deflection. (missing one game)
Next game: vs. Long Beach (Calif.) Poly (1-2) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Naples (Fla.) High (2-0) had a bye.
Official season stats: 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections.
Next game: vs. Naples (Fla.) Golden Gate (2-1) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Posted eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass deflection and had 130 kick return yards on three attempts in Phoenix Brophy Prep's (1-1) 26-23 defeat at the hands of Phoenix Mountain Pointe (2-0).
Official season stats: 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception and one pass deflection.
Next game: at Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (2-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Denison (Texas) High (2-0) had a bye.
Official season stats: 33 carries for 409 yards and two touchdowns ... Two receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Next game: at Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy (3-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Caught six passes for 73 yards in a 21-14 triumph for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (2-1) against Urbandale (Iowa) High (2-1).
Official season stats: 10 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown ... Four tackles and two sacks.
Next game: vs. Waukee (Iowa) High (0-3) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Recorded seven carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns and recorded three tackles and one for loss in Hilton Head (S.C.) High's (1-1) 27-6 triumph over Santee (S.C.) High (3-1).
Official season stats: 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a blocked punt ... 13 rushes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: at Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins (1-2) Sept. 18.
The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-1) had a bye.
Unofficial season stats (offense): 18 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek (3-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (2-2) lost 24-21 against Indianapolis Franklin Central (2-2).
Next game: at Noblesville (Ind.) High (2-2 Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (1-2) got its first win of the season by defeating Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian (0-4) 56-21.
Official season stats: 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry. (missing one game)
Next game: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (2-1) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (0-0) has not played yet this season due to Hurricane Ida.
Next game: vs. New Orleans Brother Martin (0-0) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Had a touchdown reception in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's (2-0) 49-7 victory against at Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (2-1) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the nation's No. 1 team in the country.
Next game: vs. La Mirada (Calif.) High (3-1) Sept. 14.
The Skinny: Hauled in two passes for 26 yards and a touchdown and made three tackles in a 62-0 triumph for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (2-0) past Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills (1-2).
Official season stats: 13 receptions for 314 yards and six touchdowns ... 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception returned for a score.
Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (2-1) Sept. 17.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (2-1) was the No. 12 team in the country per MaxPreps but dropped out of the top 25 following an upset loss versus Mountain View (Calif.) Saint Francis (2-0) ... It was De La Salle's first loss against a Northern California team since 1991.
Official season stats: Three receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown. (missing one game)
Next game: vs. San Diego Cathedral Catholic (3-1) Sept 17.
The Skinny: Posted nine tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries to lead Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (32-0) to a 36-0 shutout against Tampa (Fla.) Robinson (0-3).
Official season stats: 26 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks and seven quarterback hurries.
Next game: vs. Brandon (Fla.) High (0-3) Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in Irvington (N.J.) High's (1-1) 22-6 win against Union City (N.J.) High (1-1)
Next game: vs. Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic (2-0 Sept. 17.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (2-2) had a 20-16 setback against Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (2-1).
Next game: vs. Football North (Canada) (2-1) Sept. 17.
