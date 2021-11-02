Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

The Skinny: Completed 6 of 10 passes for 50 yards in a 21-0 triumph for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (9-0) over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (6-3) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 89-of-125 passing for 1,328 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions … 41 rushes for 130 yards and one score. Next game: Bergen has a first-round bye in the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament and will play in the quarterfinals round Nov. 13.

The Skinny: Intercepted a pass and recorded one tackle in Bergen's win over St. Peter's Prep. Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 19 tackles, two interceptions and three passes broken up. Next game: Bergen has a first-round bye in the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament and will play in the quarterfinals round Nov. 13.

The Skinny: Made 4.5 tackles (one for loss) and intercepted a pass to lead Traverse City (Mich.) Central (9-1) past Saginaw (Mich.) Heritage (4-6) 49-7 in the first round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Completed 6 of 8 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown ... Ran 14 times for 171 yards and three scores. Official season stats: 51.5 total stops, 9.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one interception … 43-of-77 passing for 831 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception … 123 rushes for 1,065 yards and 18 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Next game: vs. Auburn (Mich.) Bay City Western (8-2) in the second round of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (5-1) defeated Byfield (Mass.) Governor’s Academy (4-3) 21-14. Next game: at North Andover (Mass.) Brooks (0-6) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (10-1) narrowly beat Greensburg (Ind.) High (4-5) 15-7 in the second round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament. Next game: vs. Brownstown (Ind.) Central (12-0) in the third round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament Nov. 5.

The Skinny: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) fell 18-14 at the hands of St. Louis Soldan (5-4) in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament Oct. 30. Official season stats: 41 total stops, 11.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack (missing two games). Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Notched 15 tackles (1.5 for loss) and recovered a fumble and took it to the house from 26 yards out in Chantilly (Va.) High's (5-4) 14-13 setback versus Chantilly (Va.) Westfield (4-5). Official season stats: 78 tackles, 15.0 stops for loss, 7.0 sacks and three fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown). Next game: at Vienna (Va.) Madison (8-1) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (7-2) cruised past Canonsburg (Pa.) Canon-McMillan (4-6) 54-14. Next game: vs. Harmony (Pa.) Seneca Valley (7-3) Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Caught five passes for 58 yards in a 17-7 loss for Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) at the hands of Camas (Wash.) High (5-4). Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns. Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Broke up one pass in Corona (Calif.) Centennial's (9-0) 64-0 dismantling of Corona (Calif.) High (3-6) ... Centennial is the No. 13-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 32 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six passes broken up. Next game: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (9-1) in the quarterfinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Posted two tackles, recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt which he scooped and scored on in Naples (Fla.) High’s (9-0) 63-0 triumph against Lehigh Acres (Fla.) East Lee County (2-7). Official season stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, one blocked punt he scooped and scored and two kickoff return touchdowns. Next game: Naples has a bye Nov. 5 and will play in the first round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Did not play in Phoenix Brophy Prep’s (6-2) 33-21 setback against Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial (3-5) due to a minor injury. Official season stats: 27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and three passes broken up in five games. Next game: at Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty (6-2) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Ran 23 times for 299 yards and three touchdowns, plus two receptions for 42 yards, in a 49-44 loss for Denison (Texas) High (6-3) against Frisco (Texas) Liberty (7-2). Official season stats: 151 carries for 1,407 yards and 12 touchdowns … 19 receptions for 258 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown. Next game: vs. Princeton (Texas) High (4-5) Nov. 4.

The Skinny: Hauled eight passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley's (8-2) 35-21 victory against Ankeny (Iowa) Centennial (4-6) in the first round of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 42 receptions for 534 yards and eight touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley (Iowa) High (9-2) in the quarterfinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Did not play in Hilton Head (S.C.) High's (4-6) 33-16 loss to Bluffton (S.C.) May River (8-2) due to a minor injury. Unofficial season stats: 84 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 108 rushes for 730 yards and eight touchdowns … 27-of-47 passing for 259 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: at Aiken (S.C.) High (3-7) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (4-5) won 22-12 over Conyers (Ga.) Salem (4-5). Unofficial season stats: 27 receptions for 316 yards and two touchdowns ... 24 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks (missing one game). Next game: at Atlanta Douglass (2-8) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (5-5) defeated West Lafayette (Ind.) Harrison (8-2) 41-21 in the second round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament. Next game: vs. Kokomo (Ind.) High (8-2) in the third round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany’s (5-3) blew out West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade (5-4) 49-21. Next game: vs. Santa Barbara (Calif.) Bishop Diego (8-1) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for seven yards in Ponchatoula (La.) High's (7-0) 17-0 triumph over Covington (La.) St. Paul’s (6-2). Official season stats: 15 receptions for 265 yards and five touchdowns. Next game: at Hammond (La.) High (3-4) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Hauled in two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's (8-0) blowout victory against San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic (3-7) 56-14 ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 36 receptions for 561 yards and eight touchdowns. Next game: vs. Norco (Calif.) High (8-2) Nov. 12.

The Skinny: Had three tackles in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (10-0) 42-0 shutout of Belding (Mich.) High (5-5) in the first round of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament ... Caught three passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. Official season stats: 61 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, one pass broken up, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 39 receptions for 873 yards and 18 scores on 53 targets. Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) West Catholic (8-1) in the second round of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament Nov. 5.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (7-2) knocked off Pleasanton (Calif.) Amador Valley (4-5) 41-0. Unofficial season stats: 11 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns ... 14 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble (missing one game). Next game: vs. Concord (Calif.) Clayton Valley Charter (7-2) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Caught two passes for 40 yards in a 49-13 triumph for Miami Gulliver Prep (6-1) versus West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman (7-2) Official season stats: 83 carries for 394 yards and seven touchdowns … Nine receptions for 142 yards and one score. Next game: at Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore (4-5) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (8-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 46 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, one interception, one pass broken up and two forced fumbles. Next game: at Tampa (Fla.) Plant (6-3) Nov. 5.

The Skinny: Posted seven tackles (one for loss), one sack and one interception returned for 35 yards in a 21-7 win for Irvington (N.J.) High (7-2) against West Orange (N.J.) High (7-3). Unofficial season stats (defense): 44 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery, two blocked extra points and seven interceptions with three returned for scores. Next game: vs. Linden (N.J.) High (3-6) in the first round of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament Nov. 5.