Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here’s a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Completed 9 of 14 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, plus ran six times for 55 yards and two scores, to lead Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (11-0) to a 35-10 triumph over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep (8-4) in the semifinals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 108-of-156 passing for 1,617 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions … 53 rushes for 207 yards and four scores.
Next game: vs. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (8-4) in the finals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Made two tackles and intercepted a pass in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s win over Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep.
Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 26 tackles, four interceptions and three passes broken up.
Next game: vs. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (8-4) in the finals of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Notched 5.5 tackles (one for loss), and intercepted a pass in a 56-20 victory for Traverse City (Mich.) Central (12-1) against South Lyon (Mich.) High (12-1) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Rushed 20 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns ... Completed 1 of 3 passes for 21 yards with one interception.
Official season stats: 68 total stops, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass broken up and two interceptions … 49-of-90 passing for 955 yards with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions … 183 rushes for 1,487 yards and 28 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: vs.Warren (Mich.) De La Salle Collegiate (11-0) in the finals of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (6-3) fell 35-7 versus Wallington (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall School (7-2).
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-3) lost 47-7 against Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (12-0) in the first round of the Pennsylvania class 6A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 47 tackles, 16.0 stops for loss, 8.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-0) fell 21-16 at the hands of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (10-0) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Naples (Fla.) High (10-1) fell 49-35 at the hands of Miami Northwestern (9-3) in the second round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped up and scored on, and two kickoff return touchdowns (missing one game).
Next game: Season completed.
The Skinny: Tallied four tackles and returned a kickoff 56 yards in a 22-9 triumph for Phoenix Brophy Prep (7-4) over Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge (4-7) in the first round of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 40 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up.
Next game: at Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain (10-2) in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (9-5) knocked off Michigan City (Ind.) High (10-4) 51-21 in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament.
Next game: vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (13-1) in the finals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (7-3) defeated Inglewood (Calif.) High (11-0) 56-30 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament
Next game: vs. Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (9-4) in the finals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (10-0) cruised to a 50-7 triumph Marrero (La.) John Ehret (7-3) in the second round of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament
Official season stats: 19 receptions for 348 yards and six touchdowns (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish (10-3) in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Caught one pass for two yards in a 21-16 win for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (10-0) over Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-1) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country.
Official season stats: 43 receptions for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Anaheim (Calif.) Service (10-2) in the finals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Made 10 tackles (one for loss) in a 35-0 triumph for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (13-0) against Frankenmuth (Mich.) High (13-1) in the semifinals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament ... Hauled in 10 passes for 173 yards.
Official season stats: 86 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, two quarterback hurries and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 60 receptions for 1,212 yards and 23 scores … 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown.
Next game: vs. Marine City (Mich.) High (13-0) in the finals of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament Nov. 27.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Recorded eight tackles (one for loss) in Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean’s (11-3) 17-14 victory versus Butler (Ind.) Eastside (13-1) in the semifinals of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament ... Ran 17 times for 51 yards.
Official season stats: 99 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up and one forced fumble … 131 rushes for 794 yards and 15 touchdowns … 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Evansville (Ind.) Mater Dei (12-2) in the finals of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament Nov. 27.
The Skinny: Hauled in a 21-yard touchdown reception in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle's (10-2) 42-12 triumph over Pittsburg (Calif.) High (8-2) in the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section Open Division final.
Next game: De La Salle will have a bye Nov. 26 and will await their next opponent.
The Skinny: Ran 15 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught two passes for 27 yards and a score, as Miami Gulliver Prep (8-1) cruised past Miami Booker T. Washington (5-7) in the second round of the Florida Class 4A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 108 carries for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns … 11 receptions for 169 yards and two scores.
Next game: vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons (8-2) in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 4A State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Posted six tackles (all for loss), three sacks and two quarterback hurries in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep's (10-0) 38-0 blowout win over Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot (6-5) in the Florida Class 3A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 54 tackles, 31.0 tackles for loss, 16.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes broken up and two forced fumbles.
Next game: vs. Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament Nov. 26.
The Skinny: Had eight tackles (one for loss) and a forced fumble to lead Irvington (N.J.) High (10-2) in a 28-13 win versus Middletown (N.J.) South (9-2) in the finals of the New Jersey Section 2, Group 4 State Tournament.
Next game: Irvington will finish its season with a bowl game in early December.
SEASON COMPLETED
Season results: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (11-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.
Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament.
Unofficial season stats: 43 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.
Season reults: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament.
Official season stats: 100 tackles, 7.5 stops for loss, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown (missing one game).
Season results: Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy (10-2) fell in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals.
Official season stats: Averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 62 ... Pinned the opponent inside their 20 six times on 24 total punts ... Kicked off 67 times and recorded 63 touchbacks ... 43 of 43 on extra points and six of 12 on field goals with a long of 47.
Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs.
Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.
Season results: Denison (Texas) High (7-4) lost in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament.
Official season stats: 162 carries for 1,593 yards and 16 touchdowns … 21 receptions for 277 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown (missing one game).
Season results: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) fell in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.
The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament.
Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.
The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.
The Skinny: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne (8-3) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (5-6) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.
----
