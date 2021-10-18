Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action
High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments.
Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.
The Skinny: Completed 9 of 15 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, plus added four rushes for 35 yards, in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s (7-0) 21-10 triumph over Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (4-3) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country.
Official season stats: 71-of-94 passing for 1,058 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions … 32 rushes for 149 yards and one score.
Next game: at West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep (6-1) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Made three tackles and caught one pass for 41 yards to help Bergen Catholic in its win over St. Joseph Regional.
Official season stats: Seven receptions for 143 yards … 16 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up.
Next game: at West Orange (N.J.) Seton Hall Prep (6-1) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Recorded 3.5 tackles in a 56-13 victory for Traverse City (Mich.) Central (7-1) over Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice (5-3) ... Completed 4 of 7 passes for 44 yards, ran 21 times for 211 yards and five scores and caught one pass for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Official season stats: 44 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 35-of-66 passing for 657 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 104 rushes for 821 yards and 15 scores ... One reception for 19 yards and a touchdown.
Next game: at Farmington Hills (Mich.) North Farmington (3-5) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (3-1) knocked off Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School (1-3) 42-27.
Next game: at Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy (1-4) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (8-1) crushed Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn (6-3) 56-7.
Next game: vs. Brookville (Ind.) Franklin County (6-3) in the first round of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Notched five tackles (three for loss) in St. Louis John Burroughs' (4-4) 38-20 triumph against St. Louis Clayton (2-6).
Official season stats: 41 total stops, 11.0 tackles for loss and one sack (per STL Today).
Next game: vs. St. Louis St. Mary's (6-1) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-3) lost 36-21 at the hands of Reston (Va.) South Lakes (4-3)
Unofficial season stats: 11 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries (missing one game).
Next game: vs. Vienna (Va.) Oakton (4-3) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (6-2) shut out Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area (2-6) 35-0.
Next game: vs. Pittsburgh Baldwin (2-6) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (5-2) suffered a 37-7 setback against Vancouver (Wash.) Skyview (6-1).
Unofficial season stats: 20 receptions for 387 yards and three scores … One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns). (missing one game)
Next game: at Wenatchee (Wash.) High (1-5) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Posted four tackles in a 48-24 triumph for Corona (Calif.) Centennial (7-0) versus Norco (Calif.) High (6-2) ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps.
Official season stats: 29 tackles (one for loss), one interception and five passes broken up.
Next game: at Eastvale (Calif.) Roosevelt (6-2) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Made six tackles, broke up one pass and recovered one fumble in Naples (Fla.) High's (7-0) 52-9 demolition of Naples (Fla.) Lely (2-5).
Official season stats: 30 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, nine passes broken up, one forced fumble, two fumble recovery and an 80-yard kickoff return score.
Next game: at Fort Myers (Fla.) South Fort Myers (6-1) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Phoenix Brophy Prep (4-2) defeated Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral (4-3) 28-27.
Official season stats: 27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and three passes broken up.
Next game: vs. Phoenix Pinnacle (3-3) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Ran for 167 yards on 19 carries, plus caught two passes for 19 yards, in a 28-14 setback for Denison (Texas) High (5-2) against Frisco (Texas) High (7-0).
Official season stats: 117 carries for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns … 17 receptions for 217 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown.
Next game: vs. Frisco (Texas) Lebanon Trail (1-6) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Hauled in six passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns but West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (6-2) fell 31-27 at the hands of West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic (5-3)
Official season stats: 32 receptions for 442 yards and six touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.
Next game: vs. West Des Moines (Iowa) Dowling Catholic (4-3) Oct. 15.
The Skinny: Made four tackles (one for loss), one sack and two quarterback hits in a 16-7 victory for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-4) versus Bluffton (S.C.) High (2-5) ... Completed 6 of 7 passes for 48 yards and ran 26 times for 155 yards and a touchdown.
Official season stats: 68 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one sack one pass broken up and blocked two punts … 99 rushes for 689 yards and eight touchdowns … 24-of-41 passing for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Next game: at Charleston (S.C.) James Island (3-4) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Caught two passes for 36 yards and a touchdown to help lead Atlanta Westminster (3-4) to a 37-14 triumph against Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (2-5) ... Posted four tackles (two for loss) and one sack.
Unofficial season stats: 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns ... 19 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Next game: vs. Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove (5-2) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-5) lost to Fishers (Ind.) High (6-3) 49-46 (OT).
Next game: vs. Lafayette (Ind.) McCutcheon in the first round of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (4-3) defeated La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat (5-3) 45-35.
Next game: at Los Angeles Cathedral (1-7) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns Ponchatoula (La.) High's (5-0) 56-14 victory versus Slidell (La.) Slidell (2-4).
Official season stats: 11 receptions for 199 yards and five touchdowns.
Next game: at Fontainebleau (La.) High (0-5) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Snagged seven passes for 90 yards and a touchdown to help lead Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei (6-0) to a 56-3 triumph over Santa Margarita (Calif.) Rancho Santa Margarita (5-3) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country.
Official season stats: 26 receptions for 402 yards and five touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Anaheim Servite (8-0) Oct. 23.
The Skinny: Notched 11 tackles and caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (8-0) 41-40 win against Cedar Springs (Mich.) High (6-2).
Official season stats: 55 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 32 receptions for 689 yards and 14 scores on 40 targets.
Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) Kenowa Hills (3-5) Oct. 22.
Notre Dame class of 2023 commits
The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (5-2) cruised to a 52-14 victory against San Ramon (Calif.) California High (6-1).
Next game: vs. Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley (5-2) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Had just 13 yards on 10 rushing attempts as Miami Gulliver Prep (5-1) dropped a 31-16 contest against Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (4-2).
Official season stats: 83 carries for 394 yards and seven touchdowns … Seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
Next game: vs. Miami Palmetto (6-1) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Recorded eight tackles (three for loss), two sacks and a quarterback hurry for Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (7-0) in its 30-0 shut out of Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy (2-5).
Official season stats: 44 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.
Next game: at New Orleans Newman (4-1) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Made six tackles (one for loss) and broke up on pass in a 7-0 triumph for Irvington (N.J.) High (5-2) over Ridgewood (N.J.) High (4-2).
Unofficial season stats (defense): 33 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery and two blocked extra points and three interceptions (two returned for scores).
Next game: at Bayonne (N.J.) High (3-4) Oct. 22.
The Skinny: Mentor (Ohio) High (4-5) defeated Strongsville (Ohio) High (5-4) 21-6.
Next game: vs. Euclid (Ohio) High (0-9) Oct. 22.
----
