Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is in full force across the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Fighting Irish linebacker pledge Nolan Ziegler has put up big numbers on both sides of the ball this season.

The Skinny: Rested in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s (6-0) 63-0 demolition of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-7) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 62-of-79 passing for 944 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception … 28 rushes for 114 yards and one score. Next game: vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (4-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Also rested in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s (6-0) triumph Paramus (N.J.) Catholic (0-7). Official season stats: Six receptions for 102 yards … 13 tackles, one interception and three passes broken up. Next game: vs. Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional (4-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Was out due to a minor injury in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (6-1) 56-7 win against Alpena (Mich.) High (1-6). Official season stats: 40.5 total stops, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack … 31-of-59 passing for 613 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception … 83 rushes for 610 yards and 10 scores. Next game: vs. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice (5-2) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy (2-1) suffered a 14-7 setback against Milton (Mass.) Academy (4-0). Next game: at Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's School (1-2) Oct. 16.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (7-1) knocked off Connersville (Ind.) High (1-7) 62-7. Next game: vs. Aurora (Ind.) South Dearborn (6-2) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Made 12 tackles and recorded a sack but St. Louis John Burroughs (3-4) fell 34-7 against St. Louis Westminster (3-4). Official season stats: 36 total stops, 8.0 tackles for loss and one sack (per STL Today). Next game: at St. Louis Clayton (2-5) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Chantilly (Va.) High (4-2) lost 21-7 against Clifton (Va.) Centreville (5-1). Unofficial season stats: 53 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries (missing one game). Next game: at Reston (Va.) South Lakes (3-3) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (5-2) dropped a 35-14 contest against Pittsburgh Mt. Lebanon (7-0). Next game: at Greensburg (Pa.) Hempfield Area (2-5) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Did not have a target as Vancouver (Wash.) Union (5-1) cruised to a 43-6 victory over Battle Ground (Wash.) High (0-5). Unofficial season stats: 20 receptions for 387 yards and three scores … One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns). Next game: at Vancouver (Wash.) Skyview (5-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Made a couple of stops and had two pass deflections in a 69-14 triumph for Corona (Calif.) Centennial (7-0) versus Corona (Calif.) Santiago (1-6) ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 25 tackles (one for loss), one interception and five passes broken up. Next game: at Norco (Calif.) High (6-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Notched five tackles (one for loss), broke up one pass and forced a fumble in Naples (Fla.) High's (5-0) 39-10 triumph over Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic (3-3). Official season stats: 24 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, eight passes broken up, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an 80-yard kickoff return score. Next game: at Naples (Fla.) Lely (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Had three tackles and broke a pass for Phoenix Brophy Prep (3-2) in its 24-6 victory over Anthem (Ariz.) Boulder Creek (2-3). Official season stats: 27 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one interception and three passes broken up. Next game: vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral (4-2) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, plus caught four passes for 23 yards, in a 40-17 win for Denison (Texas) High (5-1) over Corinth (Texas) Lake Dallas (3-4). Official season stats: 98 carries for 847 yards and seven touchdowns … 15 receptions for 198 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown. Next game: at Frisco (Texas) High (6-0) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown for West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley's (6-1) 49-20 victory against Des Moines (Iowa) Lincoln (4-3). Official season stats: 26 receptions for 380 yards and four touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: at Des Moines (Iowa) Lincoln (4-2) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Made five tackles and blocked a punt in one half of play for Hilton Head (S.C.) High (2-4) in a 34-6 triumph for Walterboro (S.C.) Colleton County (0-2) ... Ran 14 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns ... Completed one pass on three attempts for nine yards. Official season stats: 64 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass broken up and a blocked two punts … 73 rushes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns … 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: vs. Bluffton (S.C.) High (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (2-4) had a bye. Unofficial season stats (offense): 22 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns ... 15 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two sacks. Next game: at Stone Mountain (Ga.) Redan (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (4-4) beat Avon (Ind.) High (0-8) 52-49. Next game: at Fishers (Ind.) High (5-3) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (3-3) knocked off Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame (1-6). Next game: vs. La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat (5-2) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Hauled in one pass for 13 yards as Ponchatoula (La.) High (4-0) cruised to a 37-21 victory against Mandeville (La.) High (1-4). Official season stats: Eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: at Slidell (La.) Slidell (2-3) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (5-0) 55-16 against Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (5-2) ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 19 receptions for 312 yards and five touchdowns. Next game: vs. Santa Margarita (Calif.) Rancho Santa Margarita (5-2) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Notched seven tackles (four for loss) in a 51-0 blowout victory for Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central (7-0) against Middleville (Mich.) Thornapple Kellogg (0-6) ... Caught four passes for 69 yards and three scores on six targets. Official season stats: 44 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown … 29 receptions for 646 yards and 13 scores on 36 targets. Next game: at Cedar Springs (Mich.) High (6-1) Oct. 15.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Caught an 85-yard touchdown pass in Concord (Calif.) De La Salle's (4-2) 31-10 triumph against Folsom (Calif.) High (6-1). Official season stats: Seven receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown (missing one game). Next game: at Folsom (Calif.) High (6-0) Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Miami Gulliver Prep (5-0) had a bye. Official season stats: 73 carries for 381 yards and seven touchdowns … Seven receptions for 102 yards and a score. Next game: at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Made two tackles (one for loss) and had four quarterback hurries in a 47-7 blowout victory for Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (6-0) over Tampa (Fla.) Freedom (1-6). Official season stats: 36 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. Next game: at Lakeland (Fla.) Victory Christian Academy (2-4) Oct. 15.

The Skinny: Irvington (N.J.) High (4-2) lost 21-0 at the hands of Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic (4-2). Next game: vs. Ridgewood (N.J.) High (4-1) Oct. 16.