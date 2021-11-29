Commit tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is wrapping up, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here’s a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

The Skinny: Completed 9 of 14 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown, plus ran for 11 yards on nine carries, in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's (12-0) 28-7 triumph over Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (8-5) in the championship game of the New Jersey Non-Public A State Tournament … MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 4 team in the country. Official season stats: 117-of-170 passing for 1,717 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions … 62 rushes for 218 yards and four scores. Next game: Season completed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGV2ZUFuZ2Vs aV8xMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFN0ZXZlQW5nZWxpXzEyNTwv YT4gSSBzZWUgeW91IHdpdGggdGhlIGh1c3RsZS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vUXlwM3JkanBUZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1F5cDNyZGpwVGU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWlrZSBTaW5nZXIgKEBNaWtlVFNpbmdlcikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NaWtlVFNpbmdlci9zdGF0dXMv MTQ2NTM3Mzk4NjE1MDM5NTkxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3Zl bWJlciAyOSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Made one tackle and caught one pass for 14 yards and a touchdown in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s win against Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep. Official season stats: Eight receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown … 27 tackles, four interceptions and three passes broken up. Next game: Season completed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JlcmdlbkNhdGhG QmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVyZ2VuQ2F0aEZCYWxsPC9h PiB0cmltcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RCUF9Gb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AREJQX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBs ZWFkIHRvIDctNiBvbiAxNCB5ZC4gVEQgcGFzcyBmcm9tIFFCIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9TdGV2ZUFuZ2VsaT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1N0ZXZlQW5nZWxpPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N0ZXZlQW5nZWxpXzEy NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3RldmVBbmdlbGlfMTI1PC9hPiB0 byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSmF5ZGVu QmVsbGFteT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0ph eWRlbkJlbGxhbXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v amF5ZGVua25vd3NfP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYXlkZW5rbm93 c188L2E+IGFzIHRoZSAxc3QgcXVhcnRlciBlbmRzIGluIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Ob25QdWJsaWNBP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTm9uUHVibGljQTwvYT4gRmlu YWwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NZXRMaWZlU3RhZGl1 bT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWV0TGlmZVN0YWRpdW08L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OZTlCdTJXNTY4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vTmU5QnUyVzU2ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW5pbCBTdW5kZXIgUmFq IChAU3VuaWxTdW5kZXJSYWozKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1N1bmlsU3VuZGVyUmFqMy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NDc1MTg1NDMwMzIwNzQy OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Skinny: Recorded nine tackles in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (12-2) 41-14 loss versus Warren (Mich.) De La Salle Collegiate (13-0) in the championship game of the Michigan Division 2 State Tournament ... Ran 17 times for 29 yards and a score. Official season stats: 77 total stops, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass broken up and two interceptions … 49-of-98 passing for 955 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions … 200 rushes for 1,516 yards and 29 scores … Two receptions for 19 yards and a touchdown. Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Tallied six tackles (one for loss), plus caught one pass for 10 yards, in a 14-13 setback for Phoenix Brophy Prep (7-5) against Mesa (Ariz.) Red Mountain (11-2) in the quarterfinals of the Arizona Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 60 tackles (six for loss), 1.0 sack, two interceptions and five passes broken up ... Two receptions by 16 yards ... 11 kickoff returns for 357 yards. Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (9-6) fell 34-14 at the hands of Indianapolis Cathedral (14-1) in the finals of the Indiana Class 5A State Tournament Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (8-4) lost 38-35 to Orange (Calif.) Lutheran (10-4) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 2 State Tournament Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 45 yards in Ponchatoula (La.) High's (11-0) 52-20 triumph over Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish (10-4) in the quarterfinals of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 22 receptions for 410 yards and six touchdowns. Next game: vs. Lafayette (La.) Acadiana (11-2) in the semifinals of the Louisiana Class 5A State Tournament Dec. 3.

The Skinny: Hauled in three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei 's(11-0) 28-7 victory over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite (10-3) in the championship game of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 Tournament … Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 46 receptions for 775 yards and 11 touchdowns. Next game: vs. San Mateo (Calif.) Serra (11-1) in the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state championship bowl game Dec. 11.

The Skinny: Totaled 13 tackles (two for loss) in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (14-0) 31-7 victory in the championship game of the Michigan Division 5 State Tournament versus Marine City (Mich.) High (13-1) ... Caught seven passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Official season stats: 99 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, two quarterback hurries and one interception, which he returned 29 yards for a touchdown … 67 receptions for 1,349 yards and 25 scores … 11 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown. Next game: Season completed.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Made six tackles (three for loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one blocked punt to lead Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean (12-3) to a 21-9 triumph against Evansville (Ind.) Mater Dei (12-3) in the championship game of the Indiana Class 2A State Tournament ... Ran 24 times for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Official season stats: 105 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, one pass broken up, two forced fumbles, one blocked punt and two blocked field goals … 155 rushes for 965 yards and 18 scores … 17 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: Season completed.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmF5ayBCb3dlbiBoYXMgYW5vdGhlci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbmRyZWFuSGlnaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQW5kcmVhbkhpZ2g8L2E+IHJldGFrZXMgdGhlIGxlYWQgb24gaGlzIHNl Y29uZCBURC48YnI+IDxicj5UVjogIEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0cyBJbmRpYW5hPGJy PlN0cmVhbTogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NBcm85M3MwdUsiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TQXJvOTNzMHVLPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSUhTQUExP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJSFNBQTE8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0lI U0FBP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSUhTQUE8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9LcGNMRkdMcXJvIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vS3BjTEZHTHFybzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCYWxseSBTcG9y dHMgSW5kaWFuYSAoQEJhbGx5U3BvcnRzSU4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmFsbHlTcG9ydHNJTi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2NDY3OTExOTE2 MjA3MzA5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAy MTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmF5ayBCb3dlbiYjMzk7cyBub3QgZG9uZSB5ZXQuIFRvdWNoZG93 biAj4oOjM+KDoyBmb3IgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQW5kcmVhbkhpZ2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFuZHJlYW5I aWdoPC9hPiBydW5uaW5nIGJhY2suIDxicj4gPGJyPlRWOiAgQmFsbHkgU3Bv cnRzIEluZGlhbmE8YnI+U3RyZWFtOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v U0FybzkzczB1SyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NBcm85M3MwdUs8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JSFNBQTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QElIU0FBMTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSUhTQUE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNJSFNBQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VUMHgw U2VmYlEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9lVDB4MFNlZmJRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEJhbGx5IFNwb3J0cyBJbmRpYW5hIChAQmFsbHlTcG9ydHNJTikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWxseVNwb3J0c0lOL3N0YXR1 cy8xNDY0NjgxMjE2MTk2Njc3NjM0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Skinny: Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (10-2) had a bye. Next game: vs. Folsom (Calif.) High (10-3) in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1-AA State Tournament Dec. 3.

The Skinny: Miami Gulliver Prep (8-2) dropped a 36-33 contest to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons (9-2) in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 108 carries for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns … 11 receptions for 169 yards and two scores (missing one game). Next game: Season completed.

The Skinny: Tallied six tackles (three for loss), .5 sack for loss and one interception in Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep’s (11-0) 36-22 triumph against Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic (8-4) in the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament. Official season stats: 60 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hurries, one interception, three passes broken up and two forced fumbles. Next game: vs. Lakeland (Fla.) Christian (11-0) in the semifinals of the Florida Class 3A State Tournament Dec. 3.

The Skinny: Irvington (N.J.) High (10-2) had a bye. Official season stats: 74 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions (two returned for scores), three blocked field goals and one special teams score. Next game: vs. Allendale (N.J.) Northern Highlands (13-0) in the New Jersey North Group 4 title game Dec. 4.

Season completed

Season results: Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy finished the season with a 6-3 record.

Season results: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (11-2) lost in the quarterfinals of the Indiana Class 3A State Tournament.

Season results: St. Louis John Burroughs (4-6) was eliminated in the first round of the Missouri Class 4 State Tournament. Unofficial season stats: 43 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack.

Season reults: Chantilly (Va.) High (5-6) fell in the first round of the Virginia Class 6 State Tournament. Official season stats: 100 tackles, 7.5 stops for loss, 6.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown (missing one game).

Season results: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (9-3) lost in the first round of the Pennsylvania Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 47 tackles, 16.0 stops for loss, 8.0 sacks and one fumble recovery.

Season results: Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy (10-2) fell in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II semifinals. Official season stats: Averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 62 … Pinned the opponent inside their 20 six times on 24 total punts … Kicked off 67 times and recorded 63 touchbacks … 43 of 43 on extra points and 6 of 12 on field goals with a long of 47.

Season results: Vancouver (Wash.) Union (6-3) missed the playoffs. Unofficial season stats: 30 receptions for 502 yards and three scores … Five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown … Three interceptions with two returned for touchdowns.



Season results: Corona (Calif.) Centennial (11-1) fell 21-16 in the semifinals of the California Interscholastic Federation Division 1 State Tournament ... Centennial is the No. 14-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 43 tackles (2.0 for loss), two interceptions, 10 pass break ups and forced one safety.

The Skinny: Naples (Fla.) High (10-1) fell in the second round of the Florida Class 6A State Tournament. Official season stats: 38 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 11 passes broken up, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one blocked punt he scooped up and scored on, and two kickoff return touchdowns.

Season results: Denison (Texas) High (7-4) lost in the first round of the Texas Class 5A Division II State Tournament. Official season stats: 193 carries for 1,803 yards and 18 touchdowns … 27 receptions for 327 yards and one score … One kickoff return touchdown.

Season results: West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley (9-3) fell in the semifinals of the Iowa Class 5A State Tournament. Official season stats: 53 receptions for 627 yards and 10 touchdowns … Five tackles and 2.0 sacks.

The Skinny: Hilton Head (S.C.) High (4-7) lost in the first round of the South Carolina 4A State Tournament. Official season stats: 101 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, eight quarterback hits, two interceptions, one pass broken up and two blocked punts … 117 rushes for 815 yards and 11 touchdowns … 27-of-50 passing for 210 yards with two touchdowns.

The Skinny: Atlanta Westminster (5-5) missed the playoffs.

The Skinny: Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne (8-3) lost in the first round of the Ohio Division I State Tournament.