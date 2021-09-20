Commit Tracker: Notre Dame football recruits in action

High school football is starting all over the country, and BlueandGold.com has been tracking the performances of Notre Dame’s 2022 and 2023 commitments. Here is a breakdown of how the future Fighting Irish players fared over the weekend.

Four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham has dominated on both sides of the ball as a senior. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny: Completed 11 of 17 passes for 118 yards and added eight rushes for 20 yards in a 28-19 triumph for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (3-0) against Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton (2-1) ... MaxPreps ranks Bergen Catholic as the No. 6 team in the country. Official season stats: 39-of-48 passing for 673 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions ... 15 rushes for 32 yards and one score. Next game: at Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (1-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Had two receptions for 37 yards and made two tackles and a pass deflection for Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic (3-0) against Morristown (N.J.) Delbarton (2-1). Official season stats: Five receptions for 91 yards ... Nine tackles and two passes defended. Next game: at Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep (1-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Completed three of six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns, plus 16 carries for 187 yards and two scores in Traverse City (Mich.) Central's (3-1) 42-14 blowout against Traverse City (Mich.) West (3-1) ... Added four tackles and a tackle for loss. Official season stats: 21 of 41 passing for 481 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception ... 60 rushes for 429 yards and eight scores ... 21.5 total stops and 4.0 tackles for loss. Next game: at Potoskey (Mich.) High (3-1) Sept. 24.

Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy’s season begins at Belmont (Mass.) Hill Sept. 25.

The Skinny: Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High (4-1) knocked off Brookville (Ind.) Franklin County (3-2) 41-0. Next game: vs. Batesville (Ind.) High (3-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Posted eight tackles in St. Louis John Burroughs’ (3-1) 35-0 victory versus St. Louis Lutheran South (2-2). Official season stats: 16 total stops and 3.0 tackles for loss (per STL Today). Next game: at St. Louis MICDS (4-0) Sept. 25.

The Skinny: 16 tackles in a 48-20 setback for Chantilly (Va.) High (2-1) against Fairfax (Va.) Robinson (3-1). Official season stats: 32 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Next game: vs. Falls Church (Va.) Marshall (3-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-1) defeated North Huntingdon (Pa.) Norwin (2-2). Next game: at Wexford (Pa.) North Allegheny (3-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Had a 34-yard interception returned for a score in Vancouver (Wash.) Union's (2-1) 68-7 triumph over Vancouver (Wash.) Heritage (0-3). Official season stats: One rush for 12 yards and a touchdown ... Seven receptions for 172 yards and a score ... 34-yard interception returned for a touchdown. Next game: at Pasco (Wash.) Chiawana (2-1) Sept. 23.

The Skinny: Posted three tackles in a 52-7 win for Corona (Calif.) Centennial (4-0) over Long Beach (Calif.) Poly (1-3) ... Centennial is the No. 16-ranked team in the country per MaxPreps. Official season stats: 21 tackles and three pass break ups. Next game: vs. Riverside (Calif.) King (3-1) Sept. 30.

The Skinny: Had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, two tackles and one pass deflection in a 57-0 triumph for Naples (Fla.) High (3-0) versus Naples (Fla.) Golden Gate (2-2). Official season stats: 16 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, four passes defended and an 80-yard kickoff return score. Next game: vs. Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge (2-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Posted 10 tackles and a pass deflection for Phoenix Brophy Prep (1-2) in a 37-12 loss at the hands of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha (3-0). Official season stats: 20 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, one interception and two pass deflections. Next game: vs. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Notre Dame Prep (1-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Rushed 11 times for 61 yards and caught four passes for 46 yards in a 49-7 loss for Denison (Texas) High (2-1) against Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy (4-0). Official season stats: 44 carries for 470 yards and two touchdowns ... Six receptions for 128 yards and one score. Next game: vs. Frisco (Texas) Rock Hill (2-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Hauled in four passes for 37 yards and recorded a tackle West Des Moines (Iowa) Valley's (3-1) 35-6 triumph over Waukee (Iowa) High (0-4). Official season stats: 14 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown ... Five tackles and 2.0 sacks. Next game: at Marshalltown (Iowa) High (1-3) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Completed seven of 10 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and one interception, plus nine carries for 32 yards in a 28-7 setback for Hilton Head (S.C.) High’s (1-2) versus Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins (2-2) ... Tallied 16 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and two quarterback hits. Official season stats: 32 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and a blocked punt ... 22 rushes for 119 yards and two touchdowns ... 7-of-10 passes for 103 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Next game: at Manning (S.C.) High (0-2) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in a 44-14 setback for Atlanta Westminster (2-2) versus Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek (3-0) Unofficial season stats (offense): 21 receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Next game: at Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-0) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Zionsville (Ind.) High (3-2) topped Noblesville (Ind.) High (2-2) 41-26. Next game: vs. Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern (4-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany (1-3) lost 30-7 against Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (2-1). Official season stats: 26 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hurry (missing one game). Next game: vs. Mission Viejo (Calif.) High (2-1) Sept. 17.

The Skinny: Ponchatoula (La.) High (1-0) opened its season after several cancellations due to Hurricane Ida with a 37-6 victory against Greensburg (La.) St. Helena College (0-1). Next game: vs. Covington (La.) High (2-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s (2-0) 49-7 had a bye ... Mater Dei is ranked by MaxPreps as the nation’s No. 1 team in the country. Official season stats: 11 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Next game: vs. La Mirada (Calif.) High (3-1) Sept. 24.

The Skinny: Caught three passes for 40 yards, plus seven tackles and three for loss, in Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central's (4-0) 28-6 victory versus Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (2-2). Official season stats: 13 receptions for 334 yards and six touchdowns ... 31 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and an interception returned for a score. Next game: vs. Grand Rapids (Mich.) South Christian (2-1) Sept. 17.

Notre Dame class of 2023 commits

The Skinny: Caught one pass for 14 yards in a 49-21 win for Concord (Calif.) De La Salle (3-1) against San Diego Cathedral Catholic (3-2). Official season stats: Five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Next game: vs. Baltimore St. Frances Academy (2-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep (4-0) dismantled Brandon (Fla.) High (0-4). Official season stats: 26 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and seven quarterback hurries. (missing one game) Next game: vs. Tampa (Fla.) Catholic (3-1) Oct. 1.

The Skinny: Ran the game-winning 15-yard score on a fake field goal run for Irvington (N.J.) High (2-1) to knock off Jersey City (N.J.) Hudson Catholic (2-1) in overtime ... Also posted five tackles, two tackles for loss and blocked two PATs. Official season stats (defense): 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass break ups, two blocked PATs and an interception returned 95 yards for a touchdown. Next game: at Newark (N.J.) West Side (2-1) Sept. 24.